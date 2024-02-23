One of the main reasons to go to college is the potential higher earnings later on in life. Indeed, in 2022, those with a bachelor’s degree had a median earnings of $1,432 per week compared to a median earnings of $853 for those with a high school diploma only — that’s about $30,000 more a year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But, of course, college is not cheap.
For instance, in the 2021-2022 school year, a four-year student (awarded any grant or aid) attending a public school paid an average net price of $13,160, comprising the average cost of attendance of $21,241 less the average grant or scholarship aid received of $8,080. Even more expensive was attending a private nonprofit university or college, at a net price of $23,404 — comprising the average cost of attendance of $45,123 less the average aid received of $21,718, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
As a result, in order to afford these prices, students often take out student loans, and the average amount of federal student loans received by undergraduate students was $6,591 in the 2021-22 school year. (Also see: The 50 Hardest Colleges and Universities to Get Into, Ranked.)
To determine the most expensive college in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on average annual net price from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics. Colleges and universities were ranked based on average annual net price – the annual cost of tuition, books, room and board, minus any financial aid – for full-time, first-time degree-seeking undergraduate students who received grant or scholarship aid in the 2021-22 school year — the most recent year of data available. Only public and private nonprofit schools that predominantly grant bachelor’s degrees and had at least 1,000 undergraduates enrolled in fall 2022 were considered.
Interestingly, while the 50 most expensive schools nationwide are all private nonprofit institutions, in six states the most expensive school is a public institution. Six of the 10 most expensive schools nationwide also rank as the most expensive in their state, including the No. 1 most expensive — Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida. Net prices of schools on the list range from $10,852 in New Mexico Highlands University at Las Vegas, New Mexico to $55,752 at Ringling.
Alabama: Tuskegee University (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Tuskegee
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $35,596 — among the 11-100 most expensive schools
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $5,826 (58% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 30%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 2,100; Total: 2,570
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
Alaska: University of Alaska Anchorage (Public)
- Location: Anchorage
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $15,609 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $6,063 (20% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 65%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 9,925; Total: 10,464
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Arizona: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Prescott
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $38,909 — among the 11-100 most expensive schools
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $15,653 (51% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 68%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 3,120; Total: 3,162
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
Arkansas: Hendrix College (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Conway
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $22,626 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,998 (47% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 60%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 1,132; Total: 1,144
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
California: Art Center College of Design (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Pasadena
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $53,617 — among the 10 most expensive schools nationwide
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,458 (29% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 71%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 2,135; Total: 2,420
- Most popular field of study: Visual and performing arts
Colorado: University of Denver (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Denver
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $42,423 — among the 11-100 most expensive schools
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,961 (37% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 78%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 6,151; Total: 13,734
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Connecticut: Fairfield University (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Fairfield
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $46,065 — among the 11-100 most expensive schools
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,262 (56% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 52%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 4,757; Total: 6,019
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Delaware: University of Delaware (Public)
- Location: Newark
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $18,044 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,580 (57% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 74%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 19,482; Total: 24,039
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
District of Columbia: George Washington University (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Washington
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $42,723 — among the 11-100 most expensive schools
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,893 (38% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 49%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 11,482; Total: 25,939
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Florida: Ringling College of Art and Design (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Sarasota
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $55,752 — among the 10 most expensive schools nationwide
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,619 (55% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 65%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 1,705; Total: 1,705
- Most popular field of study: Visual and performing arts
Georgia: Savannah College of Art and Design (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Savannah
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $45,976 — among the 11-100 most expensive schools
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $13,317 (43% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 82%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 13,582; Total: 16,414
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
Hawaii: Hawaii Pacific University (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Honolulu
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $30,501 — among the 101-500 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,069 (58% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 87%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 4,151; Total: 4,876
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
Idaho: Northwest Nazarene University (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Nampa
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $25,674 — among the 101-500 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,582 (66% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 88%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 1,140; Total: 1,778
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Illinois: School of the Art Institute of Chicago (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Chicago
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $53,923 — among the 10 most expensive schools nationwide
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,796 (41% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 79%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 2,819; Total: 3,532
- Most popular field of study: Education
Indiana: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Terre Haute
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $41,678 — among the 11-100 most expensive schools
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $12,038 (47% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 73%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 2,169; Total: 2,188
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
Iowa: Grinnell College (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Grinnell
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $33,467 — among the 101-500 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,707 (15% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 11%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 1,759; Total: 1,759
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
Kansas: Benedictine College (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Atchison
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $30,067 — among the 101-500 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $6,186 (50% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 99%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 2,289; Total: 2,362
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Kentucky: Centre College (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Danville
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $23,584 — among the 101-500 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,650 (51% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 63%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 1,357; Total: 1,357
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
Louisiana: Tulane University of Louisiana (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: New Orleans
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $50,263 — among the 10 most expensive schools nationwide
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,283 (29% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 11%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 8,785; Total: 14,027
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Maine: University of New England (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Biddeford
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $38,809 — among the 11-100 most expensive schools
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,080 (94% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 96%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 3,718; Total: 6,434
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
Maryland: Maryland Institute College of Art (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Baltimore
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $43,545 — among the 11-100 most expensive schools
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,965 (56% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 80%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 1,403; Total: 1,952
- Most popular field of study: Visual and performing arts
Massachusetts: Emerson College (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Boston
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $51,432 — among the 10 most expensive schools nationwide
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $12,551 (53% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 43%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 4,155; Total: 5,891
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Michigan: College for Creative Studies (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Detroit
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $34,906 — among the 101-500 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,801 (56% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 49%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 1,451; Total: 1,517
- Most popular field of study: Education
Minnesota: Macalester College (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Saint Paul
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $36,095 — among the 11-100 most expensive schools
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $6,714 (47% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 28%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 2,175; Total: 2,175
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
Mississippi: Mississippi College (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Clinton
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $20,874 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $5,946 (39% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 40%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 2,396; Total: 3,946
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Missouri: Saint Louis University (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Saint Louis
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $29,651 — among the 101-500 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,390 (55% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 85%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 10,662; Total: 15,755
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Montana: Carroll College (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Helena
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $23,916 — among the 101-500 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,146 (46% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 78%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 1,125; Total: 1,168
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
Nebraska: Creighton University (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Omaha
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $32,877 — among the 101-500 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,720 (52% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 76%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 4,290; Total: 8,397
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Nevada: University of Nevada-Reno (Public)
- Location: Reno
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $16,670 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $6,624 (32% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 86%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 16,973; Total: 20,945
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
New Hampshire: Saint Anselm College (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Manchester
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $35,080 — among the 11-100 most expensive schools
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,815 (68% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 82%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 1,959; Total: 1,977
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
New Jersey: Stevens Institute of Technology (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Hoboken
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $41,689 — among the 11-100 most expensive schools
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,599 (57% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 46%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 4,070; Total: 9,314
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
New Mexico: New Mexico Highlands University (Public)
- Location: Las Vegas
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $10,852 — among the 1,001-1,500 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $4,527 (72% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: %
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 1,625; Total: 2,677
- Most popular field of study: Education
New York: The New School (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: New York
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $55,480 — among the 10 most expensive schools nationwide
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $10,379 (32% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 57%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 7,171; Total: 10,108
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
North Carolina: Elon University (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Elon
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $41,527 — among the 11-100 most expensive schools
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,977 (28% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 74%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 6,337; Total: 7,123
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
North Dakota: University of Mary (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Bismarck
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $18,369 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,666 (57% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 81%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 2,506; Total: 3,652
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Ohio: Oberlin College (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Oberlin
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $46,462 — among the 11-100 most expensive schools
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $5,013 (37% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 35%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 2,986; Total: 2,992
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
Oklahoma: University of Tulsa (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Tulsa
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $28,087 — among the 101-500 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,505 (47% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 69%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 2,647; Total: 3,769
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Oregon: Lewis & Clark College (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Portland
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $35,832 — among the 11-100 most expensive schools
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $6,265 (80% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 69%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 2,204; Total: 3,595
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
Pennsylvania: The University of the Arts (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Philadelphia
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $42,467 — among the 11-100 most expensive schools
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $12,846 (93% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 80%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 1,170; Total: 1,313
- Most popular field of study: Visual and performing arts
Rhode Island: Providence College (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Providence
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $43,970 — among the 11-100 most expensive schools
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,247 (59% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 53%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 3,996; Total: 4,473
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
South Carolina: Furman University (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Greenville
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $33,370 — among the 101-500 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,962 (32% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 67%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 2,283; Total: 2,443
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
South Dakota: Augustana University (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Sioux Falls
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $23,843 — among the 101-500 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,805 (55% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 66%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 1,831; Total: 2,086
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Tennessee: Belmont University (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Nashville
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $36,225 — among the 11-100 most expensive schools
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,365 (38% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 96%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 7,384; Total: 8,910
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Texas: Baylor University (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Waco
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $45,988 — among the 11-100 most expensive schools
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $14,404 (37% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 46%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 15,213; Total: 20,709
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Utah: Utah State University (Public)
- Location: Logan
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $14,577 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $6,445 (19% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 94%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 24,835; Total: 27,943
- Most popular field of study: Education
Vermont: Champlain College (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Burlington
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $35,133 — among the 11-100 most expensive schools
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,296 (65% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 56%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 3,060; Total: 3,543
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Virginia: Hampton University (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Hampton
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $32,421 — among the 101-500 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $12,966 (75% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 74%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 2,846; Total: 3,286
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Washington: University of Puget Sound (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Tacoma
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $41,363 — among the 11-100 most expensive schools
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $7,519 (50% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 83%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 1,712; Total: 2,023
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
West Virginia: University of Charleston (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Charleston
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $21,308 — among the 501-1,000 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $6,724 (53% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 68%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 2,365; Total: 3,059
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Wisconsin: Marquette University (Private not-for-profit)
- Location: Milwaukee
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $33,136 — among the 101-500 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $9,058 (44% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 87%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 7,528; Total: 11,167
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
Wyoming: University of Wyoming (Public)
- Location: Laramie
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $12,819 — among the 1,001-1,500 most expensive
- Avg. student loan to full-time first-time undergraduates, 2021-22: $8,184 (34% awarded student loans)
- Percent admitted, 2022: 96%
- Enrollment, fall 2022: Undergraduate: 8,518; Total: 11,100
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
