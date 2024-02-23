One of the main reasons to go to college is the potential higher earnings later on in life. Indeed, in 2022, those with a bachelor’s degree had a median earnings of $1,432 per week compared to a median earnings of $853 for those with a high school diploma only — that’s about $30,000 more a year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But, of course, college is not cheap.

For instance, in the 2021-2022 school year, a four-year student (awarded any grant or aid) attending a public school paid an average net price of $13,160, comprising the average cost of attendance of $21,241 less the average grant or scholarship aid received of $8,080. Even more expensive was attending a private nonprofit university or college, at a net price of $23,404 — comprising the average cost of attendance of $45,123 less the average aid received of $21,718, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

As a result, in order to afford these prices, students often take out student loans, and the average amount of federal student loans received by undergraduate students was $6,591 in the 2021-22 school year. (Also see: The 50 Hardest Colleges and Universities to Get Into, Ranked.)

To determine the most expensive college in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on average annual net price from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics. Colleges and universities were ranked based on average annual net price – the annual cost of tuition, books, room and board, minus any financial aid – for full-time, first-time degree-seeking undergraduate students who received grant or scholarship aid in the 2021-22 school year — the most recent year of data available. Only public and private nonprofit schools that predominantly grant bachelor’s degrees and had at least 1,000 undergraduates enrolled in fall 2022 were considered.

Interestingly, while the 50 most expensive schools nationwide are all private nonprofit institutions, in six states the most expensive school is a public institution. Six of the 10 most expensive schools nationwide also rank as the most expensive in their state, including the No. 1 most expensive — Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida. Net prices of schools on the list range from $10,852 in New Mexico Highlands University at Las Vegas, New Mexico to $55,752 at Ringling.