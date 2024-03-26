America's 6 Favorite Hunting Shotguns dodnewsfeatures / Flickr

Hunting shotguns are some of the most versatile tools you can have in your arsenal. Provided you pick the right one, most hunters can bag all sorts of animals in all sorts of size classes. Today, we put together a list of some of the hunting shotguns that are most loved by hunters around the country, plus a little bit about what makes each one so special. Let’s get started.

To compile this list, 24/7 Wall Street used crowd-sourced data from sources like Reddit (r/Hunting) and Quora, compiling consensus into a list that makes sense, from least to most expensive. Additionally, we tried to include some options on the list that are fan favorites, along with some choices of expert opinions in the field.

6. Remington 870

Gauge Options: 12 gauge, 16 gauge, 20 gauge, 28 gauge, or .410 bore (12 and 20 are most common)

12 gauge, 16 gauge, 20 gauge, 28 gauge, or .410 bore (12 and 20 are most common) Average Price: ~$300

The Tried and True Classic

When people picture a hunting rifle, they are probably picturing a Remington 870. This shotgun is versatile, and the company offers multiple variations for different purposes. The FieldMaster and Wingmaster are among the most popular, and between the variations, almost any game can be targeted, provided the correct ammunition is used. On top of it’s versatility, it’s durable and inexpensive. This is a fantastic beginner or entry-level shotgun.

5. Mossberg 500

Gauge Options: 12 Gauge, 20 Gauge, and .410 Bore.

12 Gauge, 20 Gauge, and .410 Bore. Average Price: ~$350

Durable and Easy

Recently, Remington has been running into some quality problems, slightly tainting the brand’s legacy as one of the best gun manufacturers in the world. When it comes to hunting, Mossberg is a brand that has really stepped into its own and has a fantastic lineup of shotguns that are at the level, and sometimes above, that of a Remington. The 500 Field is a truly all-purpose pump-action that offers most people everything they need in a shotgun for years to come.

4. Benelli Nova

Gauge Options: 12 Gauge and 20 Gauge

12 Gauge and 20 Gauge Average Price: $450+

Middle of the Road

The Benelli Nova is what many consider the next step up after the Mossberg 500 and Remington 870. They are higher priced, but the additional refinement and aesthetic qualities are usually regarded as on par with the price. The Nova can be customized to pretty much any end and comes in 12 and 20 gauge options. Also, this shotgun looks plain beautiful.

3. Beretta A400

Gauge Options: 12 Gauge and 20 Gauge

12 Gauge and 20 Gauge Average Price: ~$1,750+

A More Expensive Semi-Automatic

When referring to higher-end shotguns, many people toss around “the 3 B’s,” which are Benelli, Beretta, and Browning. The A400 comes in over a dozen models, although the Xtreme Plus is probably what we recommend for most people. The large step up in price here comes down to a few things. First, name and aesthetics. Baretta is well-regarded, and you pay a premium for it. Additionally, the A400 is an auto-loader, so no pumping.

2. Benelli Montefeltro Ultra Light

Gauge Options: 20 Gauge, 12 Gauge

20 Gauge, 12 Gauge Average Price: $1,950+

Balanced, Light, Beautiful

Another Benelli entry on our list, we come to the Ultra Light. In this case, the name is, well exactly what it is. If you are going to be walking around and don’t want a heavy shotgun to weigh you down, the Montefeltro is about as good as it gets. Beautifully crafted with satin walnut, carbon fiber ribs, and aluminum, this shotgun only weighs an incredible 6.3 or 5.3 lbs (respective to gauge). Additionally, like all Benelli’s, it uses the Inertia-Driven system for reduced felt recoil and simple, easy cleaning.

1. Browning A5 Semi

Gauge Options: 12 gauge, 16 gauge, and 20 gauge

12 gauge, 16 gauge, and 20 gauge Average Price: $2,000+

Premium at a Price

Browning is known as one of the most reliable weapons manufacturers in the world, and the A5 is a prime example of that. Using an inertia system, there is no gas and carbon buildup, and inertia guns really do go and go, especially in bad weather. Additionally, these shotguns are semi-auto and come with a ridiculous number of customization options.

