This Week in Coronavirus News

Coronavirus concerns seem to be lifting as the markets churn higher, but is this a carrot-or-the-stick question? The answer should be obvious, but the first couple weeks of September have left investors a little befuddled. It would appear that investors and analysts have gone back to business as usual, but this hinges on critical reports from the COVID-19 stocks.

As an approved vaccine for the coronavirus nears completion in terms of clinical trials, what can we expect to see? In the past couple of weeks, firms working toward this goal have taken steps forward and back, which may reflect the overall market sentiment.

It’s a dance that most investors aren’t familiar with, but 24/7 Wall St can shine some light on what’s been going on over the past week. Here we’ve compiled some big names focused on COVID-19 and what they’ve been doing over the past week.

BioNTech S.E. (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) are still in the midst of their 30,000 patient Phase 3 trial for a coronavirus vaccine. Reports have surfaced that these companies are expanding their production, but this expansion would only take place in 2021 and be viable later on in the year.

BioNTech stock closed out the week at $67.00 even, with a 52-week range of $12.52 to $105.00. The consensus analyst price target is $80.28. Over the past week, the stock was up 4%.

Pfizer stock was last seen at $36.63, with a $41.79 price target. It has traded in a range of $27.88 to $40.97 over the past year. In the past week alone, the stock was up over 1%.

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) caught some flack when the company reported an adverse reaction to its vaccine. For scale, the company is doing a 30,000-patient Phase 3 trial. However, a one-in-30,000 incidence translates to roughly 33 people for every million, or 3.3 million for every billion. Hence, the trial was halted. But there may be some light at the end of the tunnel. This one incidence may be attributable to other things, so the trial has resumed.

AstraZeneca stock closed at $56.45, in a 52-week range of $36.15 to $64.94. Analysts have a consensus price target of $59.10. Over the past week, the stock was up 5%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) is another major player in this game. Considering failures with a Sanofi partnership and the intent to treat with Kevzara, Regeneron is moving on to bigger and better things, maybe. Roche may have some more sway that Sanofi, but that’s yet to be seen.

Regeneron stock was last seen at $555.24, in a 52-week range of $271.37 to $664.64. It has a consensus price target of $674.63. In the past week alone, the stock was up 2%.

Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) and Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) are joining forces to make an antibody cocktail to fight COVID-19. Obviously, management believes this is a contender, but while they may be lagging in development and FDA approval, these companies have production in spades.

Eli Lilly stock closed Friday at $154.17 and has a 52-week range of $101.36 to $17.75. The analysts’ target is $166.64. Over the past week, the stock was up 2%.

Amgen stock closed at $247.72, in a 52-week range of $177.05 to $265.97. The consensus analyst target is $262.76. In the past five trading days, the stock is up 2%.