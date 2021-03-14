This Is The World's Busiest Air Route

In the spring of 2020, many countries closed their borders to non-resident foreign travelers as a result of the worldwide novel coronavirus pandemic. While some of those countries have yet to reopen their borders, others have begun to welcome foreign travelers and tourists.

Using data from the air travel intelligence agency OAG, 24/7 Tempo has compiled the current busiest international flight routes and from that list, pick the busiest. Flights from the United States and France to destinations in the Caribbean make up half of the busiest routes, especially now that hurricane season is over till June.

These results are consistent with one fact: while business travel has stalled, people are still travelling for vacations. Many are taking advantage of low prices and flexible cancellation policies to book cheap travel tickets for upcoming spring and summer vacations.

Many of these destinations require visitors to show proof of a negative COVID test upon arrival. Travelers flying to the United States, including Americans returning to the U.S. from abroad, must first show proof of a recent negative COVID test before they may board their flight. Many states have additional rules of their own. These are the latest travel restrictions in each state.

With no routes in Europe and only one in eastern Asia, the rest of the busiest air travel routes lie between countries in South Asia and the Middle East. The busiest route is defined as having the largest number of scheduled seats on flights going in both directions between airports. Data is from February of 2021.

The world’s busiest air route is from Orlando, United States – Carolina, Puerto Rico

> Origin airport: Orlando (MCO)

> Destination airport: Carolina (SJU)

> Total seats sold in Feb 2021: 135,244

