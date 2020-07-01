Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AGCO, Anthem, AT&T, Caterpillar, Comcast, Cogent, CVS, DraftKings, FedEx, Papa John's, Square, UnitedHealth and More Jon C. Ogg

The second half and third quarter of 2020 are now officially underway. Stocks have been fighting for gains and losses in the past month or so as the COVID-19 cases are surging and threatening the reopening of the economy. With an election coming up, and with still a very deep recession, investors should be considering how they want their assets positioned for the second half of 2020.

What has happened in this last drive of the gains is that many analyst calls have included upgrades and price target hikes, but often stocks are managing to move beyond what the ratings and expectations might have indicated.

Remember, no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision. Consensus analyst target prices are from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst calls we have seen on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) was started with an Outperform rating and a $21 price target (versus a $16.10 prior close) at SVB Leerink.

AGCO Corp. (NYSE: AGCO) was downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank.

Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) was started as Outperform with a $325 target price (versus a $262.98 close) at SVB Leerink.

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) was started with a Buy rating and a $15 price target (versus a $4.17 close) at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, which noted that its NMDAR modulation can restore synaptic plasticity and rewire the brain.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) was maintained as Overweight but its target price was lowered to $36 from $38 (versus a $30.23 close) at Morgan Stanley.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) was downgraded to Hold from Buy at Gordon Haskett.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) was raised to Buy from Hold and was assigned a $166 target price (versus a $126.50 close) at Deutsche Bank.

Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) was started with an Outperform rating and a $78 target price (versus a $63.55 prior close) at SVB Leerink.

Cigna Corp. (NYSE: CI) was started as Market Perform at SVB Leerink.

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) was reiterated as Overweight and its target price was raised to $51 from $48 at Morgan Stanley.

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) was raised to Outperform from Market Perform and its target price was raised to $52 from $48 at Bernstein.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) was raised to Buy from Hold with a $90 price target (versus a $77.36 close) at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS) was started with a Market Perform rating at SVB Leerink.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) was downgraded to Hold from Buy at Gordon Haskett.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) was named as the Zacks Bear of the Day stock. The firm said that the pandemic has taken a toll on this footwear retailer’s comps and profits. Shares last closed at $6.77 and have a consensus price target of $8.07.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) was started with an Overweight rating and a $52 price target (versus a $33.26 close) at Stephens. It had a $46.80 consensus price target.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) was started with a Market Perform rating at SVB Leerink.