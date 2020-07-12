Delta Air, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, Pepsi and More Major Earnings This Week Chris Lange

A new earnings reporting season kicks off this week. Although coronavirus concerns have been minimized as the broad markets have stabilized, there still will be an impact on these reports.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. offers a preview of what to expect from some of the most anticipated quarterly results due this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates from Thomson Reuters and the stock price and trading history.

Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change earnings dates as well.

Also see our separate preview of Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and other big banks on deck to share their latest quarterly results this week.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is set to release its second-quarter numbers before Monday’s opening bell. The consensus estimates call for $1.25 in earnings per share (EPS) and revenue of $15.34 billion. Shares were trading at $134.46 apiece on Friday’s close. The consensus price target is $144.29, and the 52-week trading range is $101.42 to $147.20.

The Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) second-quarter numbers are due out Tuesday morning. The consensus forecast is a net loss of $4.24 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion. The stock ended the week at $27.09, in a 52-week trading range of $17.51 to $63.44. The consensus target price is $36.00.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH) is expected to post its second-quarter results first thing Wednesday. The consensus estimates are $5.14 in EPS on $63.4 billion in revenue. The stock closed Friday at $291.23 a share. The stock has a 52-week range of $187.72 to $315.84, and the consensus price target is $331.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings before Thursday’s open. Wall Street is calling for $1.48 in EPS and $17.5 billion in revenue. Johnson & Johnson stock was last seen at $142.37 per share. The 52-range is $109.16 to $157.00, and the consensus target price is $164.24.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) also will report its second-quarter results before the markets open on Thursday. The analysts are looking for $2.21 in EPS and $908.85 million in revenue. The share price was $398.31 at the close of last week. The consensus price target is just $395.84. The 52-week trading range is $220.90 to $398.91.

And second-quarter results for Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) are expected late on Thursday. The consensus estimates are earnings of $1.81 per share on revenue of $6.08 billion. Shares closed at $548.73 on Friday, while the consensus price target is only $463.15. The 52-week range trading range is $252.28 to $555.88.