Campbell Soup, CrowdStrike, Macy's, Zoom Video and More Major Earnings Coming This Week

24/7 Wall St. has reviewed some of the key companies expected to report results this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates from Thomson Reuters and the stock price and trading history.

Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies change earnings dates as well.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is set to release its most recent quarterly results after the markets close on Monday. The consensus forecast calls for $0.45 in earnings per share (EPS) and $500.45 million in revenue for the fiscal second quarter. On Friday, shares closed trading at $299.27. The consensus price target is just $234.11, and shares have traded between $60.97 and $303.58 in the past 52 weeks.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) fiscal second-quarter report is scheduled for a Wednesday morning release. The consensus forecast is a $1.77 per share net loss on $3.47 billion in revenue. Shares ended the week changing hands at $6.95. The consensus price target is $6.38, and the stock has traded between $4.38 and $18.57 a share in the past 52 weeks.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) will report its fiscal second-quarter results after the closing bell on Wednesday. Analysts are looking for a net loss of $0.01 per share and $188.54 million in revenue. Shares were last seen trading at $118.64. The consensus price target is $112.67, and the stock has a 52-week trading range of $31.95 to $120.97.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter results late Wednesday. The consensus estimates see a net loss of $0.16 per share and revenue of $86.57 million. The stock ended the week at $53.31 a share. The consensus price target is $53.93, and the 52-week trading range is $30.91 to $60.45.

Expect Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) to post results for its fiscal second quarter on Wednesday afternoon. Analysts anticipate a net loss of $0.02 per share and $50.03 million in revenue. Shares ended the week at $52.01. The consensus price target is $59.83, and the stock has a 52-week trading range of $36.02 to $73.59.

Look for MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) to release its most recent quarterly results after Wednesday’s close as well. The consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.39 per share and $126.77 million in revenue. Shares closed at $225.91. The consensus price target is $238.50, and shares have traded between $93.81 and $243.92 in the past 52 weeks.

Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) has its fiscal fourth-quarter report scheduled for first thing Thursday. The consensus forecast calls for $0.60 in EPS on $2.03 billion in revenue. Shares fell to $52.14 apiece as the week came to a close. The consensus price target is $52.81, and the 52-week trading range is $40.70 to $57.54.

Broadcom Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AVGO) most recent quarterly report is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. The consensus forecast calls for EPS of $5.23 on $5.76 billion in revenue. On Friday, shares were last seen at $344.82. The consensus price target is just $348.78, and the 52-week trading range is $155.67 to $341.51.

And DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) also is expected to report its fiscal second-quarter results after the close on Thursday. The consensus estimates call for $0.08 in EPS and $318.57 million in revenue. Shares closed at $215.24 on Friday. The consensus price target is just $191.15, and the 52-week range is $45.52 to $229.83.