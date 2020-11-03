Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Clorox, Editas, EverQuote, Monster Beverage, PayPal, Skechers, Skyworks, SolarEdge and More

Stocks managed a very strong recovery on Monday that was not an easy rally to explain, and Tuesday’s stock index indications were strong yet again as the election day is finally here. Similar to Monday, it seems the cyclical, materials and value stocks were shining brighter than the tech leaders that have done so well in 2020.

Many investors missed out on the recovery from March’s panic selling. Now those same investors are looking for new ideas about how to be positioned after the election and heading into 2021.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding new ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.



These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to $268 from $263 at D.A. Davidson. The stock closed up over 4% at $216.03 on Monday and was indicated up another 1.1% at $218.50 on Tuesday.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) was started with an Underperform rating at Robert W. Baird. The stock closed up 1.1% at $31.30 a share on Monday and was indicated down 3% at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company reports earnings in just two days.

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) was maintained as Outperform and its target price was lowered to $55 from $65 at Oppenheimer. The stock closed up 3.2% at $34.58 a share on Monday, with a $61.71 consensus target price.

Genpact Ltd. (NYSE: G) was maintained as Buy but its price target was cut to $45 from $48 at Needham. The stock closed up 3.75% at $35.66 on Monday and has a $47.22 consensus target price.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE: GHL) was downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at Keefe Bruyette & Woods, which also cut its target price to $11.50 from $13.00. Shares closed up 1% at $13.06 on Monday and were indicated down almost 5% at $12.45 on Tuesday.

Hookipa Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) was started as Buy and a $21 price target (versus a $9.40 prior close) at Truist Securities.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) was raised to Buy from Hold and its target price was raised to $14 from $12 (versus a $10.45 prior close) at Truist Securities. It has a $13.36 consensus target price.

