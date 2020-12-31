Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Activision, Alphabet, Conoco, Dick's, Northern Oil, Shopify, Tesla, Weibo and More

The futures were slightly lower on Thursday morning, as we have finally reached the last trading day. It is New Year’s Eve and we welcome 2021 tomorrow. With all three major indexes still right at all-time highs, many across Wall Street are becoming concerned that a January sell-off could be in the offing. With one final day for portfolio window dressing, we could see a touch more volume, as the market will be open regular hours. Investors should be reviewing portfolios very closely now and adjusting positioning for 2021.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding new ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) was reiterated with a Neutral rating at Baird. The shares have traded between $11.08 and $50.99 over the past 52 weeks. The Wall Street consensus price target is $49.15, and the stock was last seen Wednesday at $50.30, after rising almost 4% on the day.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) was reiterated at Truist Securities with a Buy rating and a $90 price target. That compares to a higher consensus target of $97.28 and a closing price on Wednesday of $91.58 per share.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) was named as the Zacks Bear of the Day stock. The firm questions whether a recovery is on the horizon for this airline stock. Shares last closed at $52.90 and have a consensus price target of $55.53.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) saw its price target increased at Baird to $2,000. The posted consensus target for the technology behemoth is $1911.79, and Wednesday’s final trade came in at $1,736.25.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) was started at JPMorgan with a Neutral rating and a $43 price objective. The consensus target is $40, and Wednesday’s closing trade was at $38.39 a share.

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) saw its target price raised to $18 from $13.50 at B. Riley Securities, where the analysts reiterated the Buy rating on the shares. The consensus target was last seen at $14.50. The stock closed Wednesday at $14.11 a share, and it was up in Thursday’s premarket.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) saw its price target raised to $17 from $13 at Truist Securities, which also reiterated the firm’s Neutral rating. That compares with a $16.78 consensus target and Wednesday’s $16.40 per share closing price.

ConocoPhillips Inc. (NYSE: COP) was reiterated with a Buy rating at Truist Securities, which also boosted the price target on the energy giant to $48 from $40. That is nearer the $48.52 consensus target, and the shares were last seen trading at $40.01 on Wednesday.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) was named as the Bull of the Day at Zacks, which said that this lifestyle and outdoor recreation retailer continues to generate record growth amid the pandemic. Shares most recently closed at $56.36, and they have a consensus price target of $66.90.