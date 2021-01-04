Citigroup, Gilead, Groupon, Morgan Stanley, Spotify and More Monday Afternoon Analyst Calls

Over halfway through the trading day on Monday, and the broad markets have retreated. The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones industrial average were all down over 2% in the afternoon. The first trading session of 2021 is off to a shaky start. Let’s hope this isn’t an omen for the rest of the year.

Concerns over the outcome of the Georgia Senate runoff elections and a spike in COVID-19 cases in the United are what many are pointing to as to why the markets are sliding.

Although the markets may be falling, 24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Monday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Monday.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) was downgraded by Wells Fargo to an Equal Weight rating from Overweight and given a $42 price target. The stock was last seen down over 2% at $36.97, with a 52-week range of $16.07 to $56.42. The consensus price target is $40.07.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) was initiated at Loop Capital with a Hold rating and a $2,029 price target. Booking stock was down about 4% at $2,139.85, with a consensus price target of $1,992.93. The 52-week range is $1,107.29 to $2,257.19.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) was downgraded to an Equal Weight rating from Overweight and issued a $72 price target by Barclays. Citigroup stock was down about 3% at $59.88, with a consensus price target of $69.98 and a 52-week trading range of $32.00 to $83.11.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) was reiterated with a Buy rating at Monness Crespi & Hardt and the firm hiked its price target to $183 from $125. Wall Street has a consensus price target of $129.80. The stock was down about 6% to $152.52, in a 52-week range of $69.50 to $167.34.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim. Gilead stock traded up about 2% at $59.31, in a 52-week range of $56.56 to $85.97. Analysts have a consensus price target of $72.28.