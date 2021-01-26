Applied Materials, Apache, Bed Bath & Beyond, Palo Alto Networks and More of Tuesday Afternoon's Analyst Calls

With the trading day over, the broad markets had pulled back on Tuesday into the close. The S&P 500 hit a record high during the course of the day but quickly pulled back. The Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq each came close to hitting all-time highs as well.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Tuesday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Tuesday that included Bank of America, DraftKings, Micron, Microsoft and more..

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral by DA Davidson. The stock was last seen at $105.70, in a 52-week range of $36.64 to $110.88. The consensus price target is $100.84.

Apache Corp. (NASDAQ: APA) was upgraded to a Strong Buy from Outperform and its price target was jumped to $24 from $14 at Raymond James. The stock was trading at $15.41, in a 52-week trading range of $3.80 to $29.44. The consensus price target is $18.68.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) was downgraded to Sell from Neutral with a $20 price target at UBS. Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Market Perform from Strong Buy. The consensus price target is $24.73. Shares traded at $36.52, in the 52-week range of $3.43 to $47.73.

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) was upgraded by TD Securities to a Buy rating from Hold and its price target was raised to $58 from $54. The shares traded at $50.14, within its 52-week range of $31.71 to $52.49. Analysts have a consensus price target of $55.28 for the stock.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) was reiterated with a Buy rating at Jefferies and its price target was raised to $245 from $205. The consensus target is $189.50. The stock traded at $203.78, in a 52-week range of $29.95 to $226.72.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) was initiated with a Buy rating and a $114 price target at Deutsche Bank. The stock was down about 1% to $96.90 a share on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $32.70 to $101.68.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) was downgraded to a Hold rating from Buy at Argus. The stock traded at $137.13 and has a consensus price target of $148.15. The 52-week trading range is $110.66 to $160.16.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) was resumed at Evercore ISI with an Outperform rating and a $500 price target. The stock was last seen at $354.09 and has a consensus target of $364.26. The 52-week trading range is $125.47 to $375.00.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) was initiated with an Outperform rating and a $28 price target at Oppenheimer. The stock was trading at $23.13, in a 52-week range of $15.25 to $23.52. The consensus price target is $26.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) was initiated with a Market Perform rating at Raymond James. Shares traded at $199.75, in a 52-week range of $100.00 to $211.44. The consensus price target is $197.75.