Earnings to Watch For on Tuesday: Cisco, Twitter, Lyft

Earnings season is starting to wind down, but some major companies are still reporting their most recent quarterly results this week. Here we focus on Tuesday afternoon’s offerings, but many more earnings are coming later this week.

Here’s a preview of three companies that will be reporting quarterly results after markets close Tuesday.

Cisco

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) ranks in the bottom-third of the Dow Jones industrial average in terms of its performance over the past 52 weeks. During that time, the stock is down 1%. However, year to date, the stock is up closer to 7%. In the past month, Cisco and Acacia Communications announced that their merger deal is back on. Cisco will be paying about $4.5 billion for Acacia, and the deal is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of this year.

For the fiscal second quarter, analysts on average are looking for $0.75 in earnings per share (EPS), as well as $11.92 billion in revenue. The same period of last year reportedly had $0.77 in EPS on $12.01 billion in revenue.

Cisco Systems stock traded up about 3% to $49.33 on Monday, in a 52-week trading range of $32.40 to $50.28. The posted consensus price target is $49.45.

Twitter

Over the course of the past year, Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) stock has seen a fairly strong performance, compared to other social media stocks. With more people stuck at home quarantining, Twitter has more or less become the town square for communicating with friends and family. Twitter’s stock is up about 50% in the past six months.

For the fourth quarter, the consensus estimates call for $0.31 in EPS and revenue of $1.19 billion. In the same period of last year, the company said it had EPS $0.25 on $1.01 billion in revenue.

Twitter stock was trading up about 2% to $57.87, at the high end of its 52-week range of $20.00 to $58.55. Analysts have a consensus price target of $47.78.

Lyft

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) was one of the hardest hit companies during the pandemic, but shares are now up to pre-pandemic levels. As the tide appears to be turning in terms of COVID-19 cases, a return to normality and business as usual seems to be in the cards for this ride-sharing firm. Also be on the lookout for Uber earnings later this week for a comparison of these competing firms. Lyft’s stock is up about 64% over the past six months, but only 12% higher in the past 52 weeks.

The consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.72 per share and $562.49 million in revenue for the fourth quarter. In the same period of last year, a net loss of $1.19 per share and $1.02 billion in revenue were posted.

Lyft stock was up about 2% to $54.13 on Monday. The consensus price target is $50.61, and shares have traded between $14.56 and $54.75 in the past 52 weeks.