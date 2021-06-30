Chesapeake Energy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Unity Software and More Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

Stocks were mixed in the midday Wednesday’s trading, as the S&P 500 tried to post an all-time high for the fifth straight day. Once again Tuesday, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq printed all-time highs. Investors are keeping an eye on the tug-of-war between Republicans and the president over the infrastructure bill, as Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell says the infrastructure bill hinges on Democrats abandoning plans to link it with a larger reconciliation package. Wall Street is also waiting for Friday’s June jobs report, which could also be a major market mover.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Wednesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

In case you missed it, Wednesday’s early analyst upgrades and downgrades included Allegro Microsystems, JinkoSolar, Masco, Micron Technology, Plug Power, Smith & Wesson and Virgin Galactic.

Carlisle Companies Inc. (NYSE: CSL): Northcoast raised the stock to Buy from Neutral and has a $230 price target. That compares with a consensus target of $216. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $111.79 and $197.21.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE: CHK): Capital One started coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $57 price target. The consensus target is set higher at $63.80. Over the past year, the stock has traded between $40.00 and $56.99.

Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU): Rosenblatt started coverage with a Buy rating and a $65 price target. The lower consensus price objective is $58.67. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $15.73 to $51.86.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS): Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating on the popular retailer and raised the price target to $147 from $132. The posted consensus target is $112.22. Over the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded between $37.68 and $102.92.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS): Piper Sandler started shares of the solar energy parts company with an Overweight rating and a $43 price target. The consensus target is $39.80. The shares have traded between $20.94 and $0.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ: OTEX): Barclays downgraded the shares to Equal Weight from Overweight and has a $56 price target, not far from the consensus target of $56.88. The stock has traded between $36.18 and $51.84 a share over the past year.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR): Morgan Stanley started coverage with an Equal Weigh rating, and the firm has a $22 price target. No consensus target was available. The stock has traded in a wide 52-week range from $4.03 to $45.00.

Sempra Energy Inc. (NYSE: SRE): BofA Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral with a $135 price target. The consensus target is up at $150.73. The 52-week trading range for the shares is $112.33 to $143.93.

TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT): JPMorgan started coverage with a Neutral rating and an $81 price target. The consensus target is up at $93.14, and the stock has traded in a 52-week range of $29.80 and $101.12.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U): Morgan Stanley began coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $115 price target. The consensus target is $123.78. Over the past year, the shares have traded between $65.11 and $174.94.

