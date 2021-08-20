Friday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Microsoft, Petco Health, Phillips 66 and More

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets made a big push higher to close out the week after a series of down days. Earlier this week, stocks were plagued with bad economic numbers and geopolitical concerns, but these concerns seem to have abated. However, it does look like the S&P 500 will be posting its first weekly decline in three weeks.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Friday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Friday that included Duke Energy, Macy’s Nvidia, Shopify, Workday and more.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN): Daiwa Securities downgraded the stock to a Neutral rating from Buy and cut the price target to $20 from $42. Shares traded near $19 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $18.86 to $57.00.

BP Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: BPMP): Mizuho downgraded it to Neutral from Buy and cut the price target to $13.50 from $16. The stock traded near $13 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $9.30 to $15.77.

LendingClub Corp. (NYSE: LC): Maxim Group upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold with a $35 price target. The stock was changing hands near $29 a share on Friday, in a 52-week range of $4.32 to $29.72.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT): Mizuho reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $350 from $325. The stock traded near $304 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $196.25 to $305.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX): Cowen’s downgrade to Market Perform came with a price target cut to $73 from $80. The stock was changing hands near $66 a share on Friday, in a 52-week range of $43.27 to $94.34.

Petco Health and Wellness Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF): Credit Suisse raised its Neutral rating to Outperform and has a $28 price target. The shares were trading near $21 on Friday, and the consensus price target is $27.89.