Friday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Microsoft, Petco Health, Phillips 66 and More

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets made a big push higher to close out the week after a series of down days. Earlier this week, stocks were plagued with bad economic numbers and geopolitical concerns, but these concerns seem to have abated. However, it does look like the S&P 500 will be posting its first weekly decline in three weeks.
24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Friday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.
For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Friday that included Duke Energy, Macy’s Nvidia, Shopify, Workday and more.
Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN): Daiwa Securities downgraded the stock to a Neutral rating from Buy and cut the price target to $20 from $42. Shares traded near $19 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $18.86 to $57.00.
BP Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: BPMP): Mizuho downgraded it to Neutral from Buy and cut the price target to $13.50 from $16. The stock traded near $13 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $9.30 to $15.77.
LendingClub Corp. (NYSE: LC): Maxim Group upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold with a $35 price target. The stock was changing hands near $29 a share on Friday, in a 52-week range of $4.32 to $29.72.
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT): Mizuho reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $350 from $325. The stock traded near $304 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $196.25 to $305.84.
Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX): Cowen’s downgrade to Market Perform came with a price target cut to $73 from $80. The stock was changing hands near $66 a share on Friday, in a 52-week range of $43.27 to $94.34.
Petco Health and Wellness Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF): Credit Suisse raised its Neutral rating to Outperform and has a $28 price target. The shares were trading near $21 on Friday, and the consensus price target is $27.89.
The top companies in the legalized sports betting world are getting ready for a huge football season, and smart growth stock investors may want to grab some of the top stocks now. Top Wall Street analysts are very positive on these five hot gaming stocks.