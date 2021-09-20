Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Over 165,000 Shares of Iridium Communications Stock

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Friday. Specifically, these funds sold over 165,000 shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) altogether, as the prices of these funds were relatively flat on Friday. Note though that the ETFs are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 150,400 shares and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold 17,017 shares of Iridium. At Friday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $7.5 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The robotics ETF is up about 45% in the past year, but the other one is up only 1% since it came public.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Friday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 516,000 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 27,671 ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 9,672 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 36,993 ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 104,400 ARKQ IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 150,400 ARKW TSLA TESLA 14,362 ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 401,984 ARKX IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 17,017



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

