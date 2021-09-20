Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Over 165,000 Shares of Iridium Communications Stock

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Friday. Specifically, these funds sold over 165,000 shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) altogether, as the prices of these funds were relatively flat on Friday. Note though that the ETFs are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 150,400 shares and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold 17,017 shares of Iridium. At Friday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $7.5 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The robotics ETF is up about 45% in the past year, but the other one is up only 1% since it came public.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Friday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|9923HK
|YEAHKA
|516,000
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|27,671
|ARKG
|CRBU
|CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES
|9,672
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO
|36,993
|ARKK
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|104,400
|ARKQ
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|150,400
|ARKW
|TSLA
|TESLA
|14,362
|ARKW
|LC
|LENDINGCLUB
|401,984
|ARKX
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|17,017
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.