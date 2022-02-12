These 5 'Strong Buy' Stocks Trade Under $10 and Have Massive Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns for the rest of 2022 and beyond. Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point both Amazon and Apple traded in the single digits. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, recently was purchased by Take-Two Interactive.

While all five stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Absolute Software

This stock is on the verge of breaking through a longer term downtrend line, and the company posted solid fourth-quarter earnings. Absolute Software Corp. (NASDAQ: ABST) develops, markets and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platforms for the management and security of computing devices, applications and data for enterprise and public sector organizations.

The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

