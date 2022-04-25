Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, DoorDash, Freeport-McMoRan, Gap, McDonald's, PayPal, Snap, Snowflake, United Airlines and More

The futures were lower on Monday, as investors return following a dumpster-fire week that saw all the major indexes hammered and stocks ending lower for the fourth week in a row. It was reported that U.S. large-cap stocks saw their biggest outflow (hint: selling) since February of 2018. The reasons remain the same: staggering inflation, rising interest rates, a worsening border crisis, and the ongoing and costly war in Ukraine, where once again the United States is footing the lion’s share of the bills there as we continue to pile on debt to the already $30 trillion we owe and so much more.

While earnings reports have remained solid for the first quarter, and the mega-cap technology stocks are reporting this week, many investors are becoming incredibly worried a market disaster could be right around the corner.

Despite continued hawkish rhetoric from all corners, not the least of which is Nomura coming out last week with the potential for a 200-basis-point increase in federal funds by the end of July, the Treasury market saw some buying on Friday. Yields across the curve were modestly lower or flat. Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude closed lower, while natural gas closed down over 6%. Gold ended Friday down almost 1%.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding fresh ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.



These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD): Raymond James upgraded the shares from Outperform to Strong Buy and has a $160 target price. The consensus target is $147.72. The final trade Friday was reported at $88.14.

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA): This stock is the Bear of the Day at Zacks. The analyst points to the hard times that chip stocks have had over the past few years. Ambarella shares have traded as high as $227.59 in the past year but closed most recently at $83.60. That is down about 59% year to date.



Danaher Corp. ( NYSE: DHR ): Baird trimmed its target price on the Outperform-rated shares to $319 from $334. That compares with a $340.65 consensus target and Friday’s last trade of $264.56, which was down close to 5% for the day.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH): Morgan Stanley started coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $100 price objective. The much higher consensus target of $160 is also well above Friday’s closing print of $89.00.