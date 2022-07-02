5 Sizzling 'Strong Buy' Stocks Trading Under $10 With Huge Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.



Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for well-known companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns for the rest of 2022 and beyond. Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point both Amazon and Apple traded in the single digits. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, recently was purchased by Take-Two Interactive.



While all five stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Farfetch

This stock traded in the $50s a year ago and now has huge potential upside. Farfetch Ltd. (NYSE: FTCH) provides an online marketplace for luxury fashion goods in the United States, the United Kingdom and elsewhere.

Besides operating Farfetch.com, an online marketplace, and the Farfetch app for retailers and brands, the company also offers web design, build, development and retail distribution solutions for retailers and brands. As of December 31, 2021, operated two Browns retail stores; two Stadium Goods retail stores; and 12 New Guards Off-White stores, three Ambush stores, two Palm Angels stores and three Off-White outlets. In addition, it operates approximately 60 New Guards franchised retail stores and four seasonal stores under various brands.

BofA Securities has a target price of $21 on Farfetch stock. The consensus target is higher at $30.58, and the shares traded on Friday at $7.10.



Gambling.com

With sports betting exploding, this stock is a solid play that has been cut in half since late last year. Gambling.com Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active exclusively in the online gambling industry.