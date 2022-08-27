These Are The 10 Best-Performing Commodities Broad Basket Funds

Investing in commodities could offer an attractive return in a relatively short period of time, but it is riskier as well. One way to reduce the risk is to invest in commodities broad basket funds. Such funds invest in a diversified basket of commodity goods, including grains, minerals, metals, livestock and more. Moreover, these funds invest in commodity goods either directly or through commodity linked derivative instruments. Let’s take a look at the 10 best-performing commodities broad basket funds.

10 Best-Performing Commodities Broad Basket Funds

We have used the past one-year return data of the commodities broad basket funds (from money.usnews.com) to come up with the 10 best-performing commodities broad basket funds.

Credit Suisse Trust Commodity Ret St Pt (CCRSX, 25%)

Credit Suisse Trust Commodity Return Strategy Portfolio (MUTF:CCRSX) primarily invests in a combination of commodity-linked derivative instruments and fixed income securities. It has gained over 18% in the last six months and almost 15% in the last three years. CCRSX has more than $600 million in total assets and an expense ratio of 1.05. The top two holdings of the fund are: Credit Suisse Trust Cayman Com and United States Treasury Notes 1.09685%.

Vanguard Commodity Strategy Fund (VCMDX, 26%)

Vanguard Commodity Strategy Fund Admiral Shares (MUTF:VCMDX) primarily invests in commodity-linked investments. It has gained almost 16% in the last six months and over 19% in the last three years. VCMDX has more than $2.20 billion in total assets and an expense ratio of 0.20. This fund has invested significantly in United States Treasury Notes.

PGIM Quant Solutions Commodity Strats Fd (PQCMX, 26%)

PGIM Quant Solutions Commodity Strategies Fund (MUTF:PQCMX) aims to generate returns more than the Bloomberg Commodity Index through investing in exchange-traded futures contracts and exchange-traded forward contracts. It has gained almost 22% in the last six months and almost 17% in the last three years. PQCMX has more than $76 million in total assets and an expense ratio of 0.56. The top two holdings of the fund are: United States Treasury Bills 1.13409% and United States Treasury Bills 0.06755%.

DoubleLine Strategic Commodity Fund (DBCMX, 26%)

DoubleLine Strategic Commodity Fund (MUTF:DBCMX) usually invests in commodity-linked derivatives contracts, securities, or other instruments. It has gained almost 19% in the last six months and over 14% in the last three years. DBCMX has more than $200 million in total assets and an expense ratio of 1.11. The top two holdings of the fund are: United States Treasury Bills 0% and Doubleline Strategic Commodity Ltd.

Columbia Commodity Strategy Fund (CCSAX, 27%)

Columbia Commodity Strategy Fund (MUTF:CCSAX) invests in commodity-linked futures, structured notes and/or swaps. It has gained over 19% in the last six months and almost 17% in the last three years. CCSAX has more than $370 million in total assets and an expense ratio of 1.13. The top three holdings of the fund are: Columbia Short-Term Cash, Gold Future Dec 22 and Natural Gas Jan 23.

AQR Risk-Balanced Commodities Strat Fund (ARCIX, 27%)

AQR Risk-Balanced Commodities Strategy Fund (MUTF:ARCIX) invests in various commodity sectors, fixed income securities and money market instruments. It has gained over 17% in the last six months and over 25% in the last three years. ARCIX has more than $500 million in total assets and an expense ratio of 1.02. The top two holdings of the fund are: Limited Purpose Cash Investment and Ubs Relationship Fds.

Goldman Sachs Commodity Strategy Fund (GSCAX, 29%)

Goldman Sachs Commodity Strategy Fund (MUTF:GSCAX) invests in the commodities markets by investing in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the fund organized as a company under the laws of the Cayman Islands, Cayman Commodity-CSF, Ltd. It has gained almost 21% in the last six months and over 8% in the last three years. GSCAX has more than $950 million in total assets and an expense ratio of 0.93. The top two holdings of the fund are: United States Treasury Bills 0.01 and Cayman Commodity Csf, Ltd.

Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Cmdty Stgy Fd (DCXAX, 33%)

Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund (MUTF:DCXAX) invests in Commodity futures, options on futures, and common stock futures component. It has gained over 25% in the last six months and over 5% in the last three years. DCXAX has more than $23 million in total assets and an expense ratio of 2.33. The top three holdings of the fund are: Chcsf Fund Ltd, First American Government Obligs U and Utilities Select Sector SPDR® ETF.

PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS® Strategy Fund (PCLAX, 38%)

PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS® Strategy Fund (MUTF:PCLAX) normally invests in commodity-linked derivative instruments. It has gained almost 27% in the last six months and almost 20% in the last three years. PCLAX has more than $3.80 billion in total assets and an expense ratio of 1.19. The top three holdings of the fund are: Pimco Cayman Commodity Fund Iii Ltd, Pimco Fds and Federal National Mortgage Association 4%.

Rydex Commodities Strategy Fund (RYMEX, 42%)

Rydex Commodities Fund (MUTF:RYMEX) aims to offer investment results that are in line with the performance of the S&P GSCI® Commodity Index. It has gained over 34% in the last six months and more than 13.25% in the last three years. RYMEX has more than $16 million in total assets and an expense ratio of 1.66. The top three holdings of the fund are: Federal Home Loan Banks, Federal Home Loan Banks 0.13%, Federal Home Loan Banks 0.27%.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk