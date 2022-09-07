These Are The Top Holdings Of Martin Hughes

Martin Hughes is a popular figure in the hedge fund community. Hughes founded Toscafund in 2000, and before this, he worked for Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management Europe (1997-2000).

Prior to joining Tiger, Hughes worked at Credit Lyonnais Laing (1987-1997). He has also worked at Barclays Investment Management and Panmure Gordon.

Hughes has an honors degree in Economics from Birmingham University. Let’s take a look at the top holdings of Martin Hughes.

Top Holdings Of Martin Hughes

We have referred to the latest available 13F filing (June 30, 2022) of Toscafund Asset Management to come up with the top holdings of Martin Hughes.

Hughes had an open position in nine stocks at the start of the third quarter, while he sold three stocks (State Street, Fidelity National Information Services and LPL Financial Holdings) completely in the last quarter. Following are the top 9 holdings of Martin Hughes:

Signature Bank

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers commercial banking services. Hughes owns 10,000 shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), having a market value of more than $1.70 million.

Hughes first took position in the stock in Q1 2021 and has sold more shares of it in the last quarter. Signature Bank shares are down by over 47% year to date and down over 23% in the last three months

Veris Residential

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., it is a real estate investment trust that primarily deals in Class A office and flex properties. Hughes owns 251,445 shares of Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE), having a market value of more than $3 million.

Hughes first took position in the stock in Q1 2022 and has sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Veris Residential shares are down by almost 27% year to date and down almost 17% in the last three months.

Plymouth Industrial REIT

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Boston, this company deals in single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. Hughes owns 296,874 shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSE:PLYM), having a market value of more than $5 million.

Hughes first took position in the stock in Q1 2022 and has added more shares of it in the last quarter. Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are down by over 37% year to date but are up by almost 2% in the last three months.

Caesars Entertainment

Founded in 1937 and headquartered in Reno, Nevada, this company operates casinos and resorts under the Caesars, Harrah’s, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brands. Hughes owns 201,791 shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR), having a market value of more than $7.70 million.

Hughes first took position in the stock in Q2 2020 and has added more shares of it in the last quarter. Caesars Entertainment shares are down by over 54% year to date and down almost 19% in the last three months.

Hertz Global Holdings

Founded in 1918 and headquartered in Estero, Fla., this company offers car rental services. Hughes owns 503,953 shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HTZ), having a market value of more than $7.90 million.

Hughes first took position in the stock in Q4 2021 and has added more shares of it in the last quarter. Hertz Global Holdings shares are down by over 28% year to date and down almost 5% in the last three months.

Apartment Investment & Management

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Denver, this company operates as a real estate investment trust that deals in apartment properties.

Hughes owns over 1.50 million shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV), having a market value of more than $10 million.

Hughes first took position in the stock in Q1 2022 and has added more shares of it in the last quarter. Apartment Investment & Management shares are up by over 13% year to date and up over 41% in the last three months.

M&T Bank

Founded in 1856 and headquartered in Buffalo, this company offers retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. Hughes owns 64,328 shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), having a market value of more than $10 million.

Hughes first took position in the stock in Q4 2021 and has sold more shares of it in the last quarter. M&T Bank shares are up by almost 18% year to date and up almost 2% in the last three months.

BRP Group

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Tampa, Fla., this company offers insurance services. Hughes owns 443,392 shares of BRP Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRP), having a market value of more than $10 million.

Hughes first took position in the stock in Q2 2020 and has added more shares of it in the last quarter. BRP Group shares are down by almost 19% year to date but are up by over 9% in the last three months.

Jackson Financial

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Lansing, Mich., this financial company operates through Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segments.

Hughes owns 474,145 shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN), having a market value of more than $12 million.

Hughes first took position in the stock in Q3 2021 and has added more shares of it in the last quarter. Jackson Financial shares are down by over 27% year to date and down over 14% in the last three months.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk