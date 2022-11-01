With Fed Ready to Pull the Trigger, Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Carvana, Exxon, Under Armor and More

With the new trading month underway, all the major indexes traded lower Tuesday, as investors prepare for what is likely to be the last of the Federal Reserve’s 75-basis-point rate hikes. With third-quarter earnings drawing to a close, and mutual funds completing their year-end positioning, buyback windows for corporations are starting to reopen. Some feel that could bring a tidal wave of buying into the markets, while others see another big leg down coming soon.

One big tailwind for stocks early Tuesday was interest rates plunging across the Treasury curve as investors moved to the safe haven of the government securities. The benchmark 10-year note yield plummeted early in the day but was trading at 4.06% approaching midday.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is reviewing additional analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

Carvana Inc. (NYSE: CVNA): J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to Neutral from Underweight and has a $20 target price. The consensus target is up at $46.38. The shares were trading up over 12%, near $15.20, on the upgrade. The 52-week trading range is a stunning $12.90 to $307.11.

DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA): Deutsche Bank’s downgrade to Hold from Buy included a price target cut to $72 from $97. The consensus target is $86.00, and the stock traded near $69.25 Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $69 to $124.81.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM): Exane BNP Paribas raised its Underperform rating to Neutral with a $115 target price. The consensus target is $113.16. Shares were trading over $111 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $57.96 to $112.91.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO): Morgan Stanley’s upgrade to Equal Weight from Underweight came with a price target bump to $15 from $14. The consensus target is up at $22.95. The stock traded up over 5%, near $15.20, on Tuesday. The in-flight broadband provider reports earnings this week. Its 52-week trading range is $11.57 to $23.69.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH): The Overweight rating at Piper Sandler dropped to Neutral, and the price target was reduced to $50 from $65. The consensus target is $92.21. The shares traded near $49 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $27.65 to $120.36.

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP): H.C. Wainwright started coverage with a Neutral rating and a $74 target price. The consensus target is higher at $105.61. The stock traded near $62.20 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $57.84 to $120.

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII): J.P. Morgan lifted its Underweight rating to Neutral with a $226 target. That compares with a consensus target of $245.71. The stock was trading near $235 at midday. The company has traded between $182.85 and $334.78 over the past year.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC): The upgrade at RBC Capital Markets was to Sector Perform from Underperform. The firm also boosted its $221 target price to $237, which is still less than the $240.88 consensus target. The stock traded near $228 on Tuesday. The shares have changed hands in a 52-week range of $203.65 to $299.20.

Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG): Though Barclays downgraded the stock to Equal Weight from Overweight, it also hiked its $81 target price to $89. The consensus target is $76.54. on Tuesday, the shares traded near $88.30. The 52-week trading range is $61.05 to $88.95.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA): BofA Securities resumed coverage with a Neutral rating and an $8 target. The consensus target is up at $10.79. The shares were trading near $7.40 Tuesday. The stock has traded between $6.38 and $27.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS): Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to Underweight from Equal Weight. Its $35 price target objective fell to $24, well below the $39.94 consensus target. On Tuesday, shares traded down a stunning 34% to near $17.70, after earnings badly missed estimates. The 52-week trading range is $17.02 to $65.71.

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR): Raymond James downgraded the shares to Outperform from Strong Buy and lowered its $55 target price to $46. The consensus target is $55.50. Shares were trading just below $38.50 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $35.33 to $64.02.



