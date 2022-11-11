Investing

Tron Agrees to Swap TRX, BTT, JST, SUN, and HT 1:1 From FTX

Tim Fries
November 11, 2022 3:45 am
Last Updated: November 11, 2022 11:59 am
  • FTX just announced they are establishing a special credit facility with Tron.
  • According to the agreement, holders of TRX, BTT, JST, SUN, and HT will be able to move their tokens at a 1:1 ratio from FTX to external wallets.
  • The functionality will go live at 6:30 PM UTC (1:30 PM EST) on November 10th.
  • The capacity of Tron token facility will be reevaluated weekly and assets worth $13 million will be initially deployed for the swaps.
  • Tron founder is also reportedly in talks with SBF over a $1 billion contribution to an FTX rescue package worth over $9 billion in total.
  • SBF is allegedly making very little progress in assembling the package.
  • Earlier today, it was also revealed SBF told employees that they are attempting to raise more funds.
  • He also stated that Binance never intended to go through with the acquisition and made a vague comment on Twitter that might indicate he believes CZ intentionally caused FTX’s implosion.
  • Another Thursday report indicated that FTX was financing Alameda Research’s high-risk trades to the tune of $10 billion in investors’ assets.
  • A report also indicated that SBF is very resistant to the idea of declaring bankruptcy.

