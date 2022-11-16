These Are John Overdeck’s Top 10 Holdings

John Overdeck is the co-founder of Two Sigma Advisers, a New York-based data-driven hedge fund. Overdeck founded Two Sigma Investments in 2001 with David Siegel. Prior to Two Sigma, Overdeck worked as a managing director at D.E. Shaw & Co. and as a vice president at Amazon.com.

He has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in statistics from Stanford University. Two Sigma is presently one of the largest hedge funds based on assets under management. Let’s take a look at John Overdeck’s top 10 holdings.

John Overdeck’s Top 10 Holdings

We used Two Sigma Advisers’ latest available 13F filing dated September 30, 2022 to compile this list of John Overdeck’s top 10 holdings. We only included stock holdings on this list and not exchange-traded funds or mutual funds. Here are John Overdeck’s top 10 holdings:

Cisco Systems

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in San Jose, California, this company offers internet protocol-based networking products and services. Overdeck owns over 5.63 million shares of Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) at an average price of around $53.45.

These shares are worth more than $225 million and account for 0.77% of Overdeck’s portfolio. Cisco Systems shares are down by over 29% year to date, including an increase of more than 7% in the last month.

JPMorgan Chase

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in New York City, this company provides financial and investment banking services. Overdeck owns over 2.15 million shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) at an average price of around $142.14.

These shares are worth more than $225 million and account for 0.77% of Overdeck’s portfolio. JPMorgan Chase shares are down by over 15% year to date after rising almost 13% in the last month.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (ADR)

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, this company makes and sells integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Overdeck owns over 3.3 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) at an average price of around $101.57.

These shares are worth more than $226 million and account for 0.77% of Overdeck’s portfolio. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are down by over 39% year to date after the more-than 14% increase in the last month.

Meta Platforms

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, this company focuses on developing and operating social media apps. Overdeck owns over 1.72 million shares of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) at an average price of around $190.30.

These shares are worth more than $234 million and account for 0.8% of Overdeck’s portfolio. Meta Platforms shares are down by over 66% year to date, including a decrease of almost 14% in the last month.

Procter & Gamble

Founded in 1837 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, this company makes and sells personal care products. Overdeck owns over 1.85 million shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) at an average price of around $138.08.

These shares are worth more than $234 million and account for 0.8% of Overdeck’s portfolio. Procter & Gamble shares are down by almost 14% year to date after increasing almost 10% in the last month.

Intel

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, this company deals in computer products and technologies. Overdeck owns over 9.13 million shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) at an average price of around $35.74.

These shares are worth more than $235 million and account for 0.8% of Overdeck’s portfolio. Intel shares are down by over 41% year to date after rising almost 15% in the last month.

Enphase Energy

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Fremont, California, this company sells microinverter systems to the solar photovoltaic industry. Overdeck owns over 848,000 shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) at an average price of around $277.47.

These shares are worth more than $235 million and account for 0.8% of Overdeck’s portfolio. Enphase Energy shares are up by almost 63% year to date, including an increase of over 18% in the last month.

Adobe

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Adobe is a computer software company that focuses on digital marketing and media solutions. Overdeck owns over 873,000 shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) at an average price of around $411.90.

These shares are worth more than $240 million and account for 0.82% of Overdeck’s portfolio. Adobe shares are down by almost 40% year to date after increasing more than 16% in the last month.

Microsoft

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Redmond, Washington, this company provides computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. Overdeck owns over 1 million shares of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) at an average price of around $271.30.

These shares are worth more than $248 million and account for 0.84% of Overdeck’s portfolio. Microsoft shares are down by over 28% year to date after an increase of more than 1% in the last month.

Visa

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, this company provides digital payment services. Overdeck owns over 1.39 million shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) at an average price of around $196.46.

These shares are worth more than $248 million and account for 0.84% of Overdeck’s portfolio. Visa shares are down by almost 5% year to date after increasing more than 10% in the last month.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk