Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, November 29

Downgrades:
> Alumina (AWCMY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup
> Goodyear Tire (GT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus
> Lufax (LU) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at CICC
> PriceSmart (PSMT) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt lowered to $77
Others:
> Affirm (AFRM) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $14
> DiaSorin S.p.A. (DSRLF) initiated with a Hold at Stifel
> Protolabs (PRLB) initiated with a Buy at Lake Street; tgt $29
