Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, November 29

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

There were no upgrades reported in this data release. Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

Downgrades:

> Alumina (AWCMY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

> Goodyear Tire (GT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

> Lufax (LU) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at CICC

> PriceSmart (PSMT) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt lowered to $77

Others:

> Affirm (AFRM) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $14

> DiaSorin S.p.A. (DSRLF) initiated with a Hold at Stifel

> Protolabs (PRLB) initiated with a Buy at Lake Street; tgt $29