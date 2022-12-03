Galaxy Digital to Buy Self-Custody Platform from Bankrupt Celsius

- Galaxy Digital, Mike Novogratz’s firm, has won the auction to buy some assets from bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network.
- GK8, a self-custody platform, will be acquired by the firm in the bankruptcy proceedings.
- The value of the deal isn’t disclosed but it is reportedly lower than the $115M paid for it by Celsius.
- Galaxy Digital has not responded/commented yet.
This article originally appeared on The Tokenist
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.