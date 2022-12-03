Investing

Galaxy Digital to Buy Self-Custody Platform from Bankrupt Celsius

Tim Fries
December 2, 2022 10:08 pm
  • Galaxy Digital, Mike Novogratz’s firm, has won the auction to buy some assets from bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network.
  • GK8, a self-custody platform, will be acquired by the firm in the bankruptcy proceedings.
  • The value of the deal isn’t disclosed but it is reportedly lower than the $115M paid for it by Celsius.
  • Galaxy Digital has not responded/commented yet.

