These Are the Top 10 Holdings of Jos Shaver

James (“Jos”) Shaver is the Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Electron Capital Partners. Prior to re-launching Electron Capital in 2012 (founded in 2005), Shaver was a Portfolio Manager at SAC Capital Advisors.

Shaver has also worked as a Managing Director of SG Barr Devlin and Director of Credit Suisse First Boston/Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, as well as head of UBS’ Utility Investment Banking Group.

Electron Capital is currently among the top-performing hedge funds on the basis of a 3-Year Annualized Weighted Return. Shaver has an MBA in Finance and Accounting from Columbia Business School. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Jos Shaver.

Top 10 Holdings Of Jos Shaver

We have referred to the latest available 13F filing (Sept. 30, 2022) of Electron Capital Partners to come up with the top 10 holdings of Jos Shaver. We have only considered Shaver’s stock holdings for our list of the top 10 holdings of Jos Shaver. Here are the top 10 holdings of Jos Shaver:

10. Stem

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company develops digitally connected energy storage networks. Shaver owns over 4.93 million shares of Stem Inc (NYSE:STEM) at an estimated average price of $11.98.

These shares have a market value of more than $65 million and account for 2.90% of Shaver’s portfolio. Shaver first acquired Stem shares in Q2 2021 and acquired more shares of it in the last quarter as well.

9. NextEra Energy Partners

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Juno Beach, Fla., this company deals in contracted clean energy projects. Shaver owns over 961K shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) at an estimated average price of $55.29.

These shares have a market value of more than $69 million and account for 3.06% of Shaver’s portfolio. Shaver first acquired NextEra Energy Partners shares in Q3 2019 and acquired more shares of it in the last quarter as well.

8. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., this company offers multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. Shaver owns over 1.65 million shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) at an estimated average price of $48.93.

These shares have a market value of more than $81 million and account for 3.57% of Shaver’s portfolio. Shaver first acquired Knight-Swift Transportation shares in Q2 2022 and acquired more shares of it in the last quarter as well.

7. MasTec

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Fla., this company offers infrastructure construction services. Shaver owns over 1.32 million shares of MasTec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) at an estimated average price of $65.60.

These shares have a market value of more than $83 million and account for 3.69% of Shaver’s portfolio. Shaver first acquired MasTec shares in Q4 2020 and acquired more shares of it in the last quarter as well.

6. Array Technologies

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Albuquerque, N.M., this company makes ground-mounting systems for solar energy projects. Shaver owns over 5.10 million shares of Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) at an estimated average price of $12.72.

These shares have a market value of more than $84 million and account for 3.73% of Shaver’s portfolio. Shaver first acquired Array Technologies shares in Q4 2020 and sold some shares of it in the last quarter.

5. Quanta Services

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, this company offers infrastructure solutions to energy companies. Shaver owns over 793K shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) at an estimated average price of $55.60.

These shares have a market value of more than $101 million and account for 4.45% of Shaver’s portfolio. Shaver first acquired Quanta Services shares in Q3 2019 and sold some shares of it in the last quarter.

4. Enovix

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Fremont, Calif., this company develops silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. Shaver owns over 5.90 million shares of Enovix Corp (NASDAQ:ENVX) at an estimated average price of $18.30.

These shares have a market value of more than $108 million and account for 4.77% of Shaver’s portfolio. Shaver first acquired Enovix shares in Q1 2021 and sold some shares of it in the last quarter.

3. NextEra Energy

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Juno Beach, Fla., it is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. Shaver owns over 1.88 million shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) at an estimated average price of $79.74.

These shares have a market value of more than $147 million and account for 6.51% of Shaver’s portfolio. Shaver first acquired NextEra Energy shares in Q1 2022 and sold some shares of it in the last quarter.

2. Constellation Energy

Founded in 1816 and headquartered in Baltimore, Md., this company generates and markets clean energy electricity, as well as renewable energy products and solutions. Shaver owns over 2.23 million shares of Constellation Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CEG) at an estimated average price of $48.78.

These shares have a market value of more than $186 million and account for 8.20% of Shaver’s portfolio. Shaver first acquired Constellation Energy shares in Q1 2022 and sold some shares of it in the last quarter.

1. AES

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Arlington, Va., this company offers power generation and utility services. Shaver owns over 10 million shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) at an estimated average price of $19.65.

These shares have a market value of more than $233 million and account for 10.29% of Shaver’s portfolio. Shaver first acquired AES shares in Q4 2019 and bought more shares of it in the last quarter.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk