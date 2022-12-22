10 Big Companies Yet to Announce Earnings This Year

Earnings announcements can result in significant movement in stocks. Robust earnings could push stocks to new levels, while less-than-impressive numbers can send shares tumbling. Thus, investors need to be very careful when trading stocks near the earnings date.

Good positions can help them make quick and big gains, but a wrong move could ruin their investment as well. Let’s take a look at 10 big companies yet to announce earnings this year.

10 Big Companies Yet To Announce Earnings This Year

We have used the market capitalization data as of Dec. 20, 2022 to rank the 10 big companies yet to announce earnings this year. Here are 10 big companies yet to announce earnings this year:

10. 1933 Industries

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, this company deals in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. 1933 Industries Inc (CNSX:TGIF) shares are down by over 61% year to date and down almost 35% in the last month.

As of this writing, 1933 Industries shares are trading above $0.011 with a 52-week range of $0.0108 to $0.0500, giving the company a market cap of more than $6.6 million. 1933 Industries is expected to announce its earnings on December 29.

9. Taylor Devices

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in North Tonawanda, N.Y., this company designs and develops shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) shares are up by almost 8% year to date and up over 16% in the last month.

As of this writing, Taylor Devices shares are trading above $11.70 with a 52-week range of $8.13 to $14.00, giving the company a market cap of more than $36 million. Taylor Devices is expected to announce its earnings on December 28.

8. Mullen Automotive

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Brea, California, it is an electric vehicle company. Mullen Automotive shares are down by almost 96% year to date but are up over 10% in the last month.

As of this writing, Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) shares are trading above $0.22 with a 52-week range of $0.18 to $6.05, giving the company a market cap of more than $138 million. Mullen Automotive is expected to announce its earnings on December 27.

7. Quipt Home Medical

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wilder, Ky., this company offers in-home monitoring and disease management services, including end-to-end respiratory solutions. Quipt Home Medical Corp (NASDAQ:QIPT) shares are down by almost 22% year to date but are up by almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, Quipt Home Medical shares are trading above $4.50 with a 52-week range of $3.89 to $6.00, giving the company a market cap of more than $151 million. Quipt Home Medical will announce its earnings on December 22.

6. Ellomay Capital

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, this company invests in photovoltaic and private power stations. Ellomay Capital Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) shares are down by over 49% year to date and down almost 13% in the last month.

As of this writing, Ellomay Capital shares are trading above $14.40 with a 52-week range of $12.52 to $30.12, giving the company a market cap of more than $186 million. Ellomay Capital is expected to announce its earnings on December 26.

5. Limoneira

Founded in 1893 and headquartered in Santa Paula, Calif., this company deals in agribusiness and real estate. Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) shares are down by over 12% year to date and down almost 5% in the last month.

As of this writing, Limoneira shares are trading above $13 with a 52-week range of $10.44 to $16.41, giving the company a market cap of more than $224 million. Limoneira will announce its earnings on December 22.

4. Osisko Mining

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, this company acquires, explores and develops gold resource properties. Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) shares are down by almost 18% year to date and down over 13% in the last month.

As of this writing, Osisko Mining shares are trading above $2.45 with a 52-week range of $1.65 to $3.96, giving the company a market cap of more than $800 million. Osisko Mining is expected to announce its earnings on December 30.

3. Apogee Enterprises

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., this company designs and develops architectural products and services. Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) shares are down by almost 10% year to date and down almost 11% in the last month.

As of this writing, Apogee Enterprises shares are trading above $43 with a 52-week range of $35.96 to $50.45, giving the company a market cap of more than $970 million. Apogee Enterprises will announce its earnings on December 22.

2. Mission Produce

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Oxnard, Calif., this company deals in the sourcing, producing and distributing of avocados. Mission Produce Inc (NASDAQ:AVO) shares are down by over 1% year to date and down almost 6% in the last month.

As of this writing, Mission Produce shares are trading above $15.50 with a 52-week range of $11.04 to $17.85, giving the company a market cap of more than $1.10 billion. Mission Produce will announce its earnings on December 22.

1. Cal-Maine Foods

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Jackson, Miss., this company makes and sells fresh shell eggs. Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) shares are up by over 68% year to date and up over 9% in the last month.

As of this writing, Cal-Maine Foods shares are trading above $61 with a 52-week range of $35.10 to $62.64, giving the company a market cap of almost $3 billion. Cal-Maine Foods will announce its earnings on December 28.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk