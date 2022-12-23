Twitter's New Feature Shows BTC Price, Links to Robinhood

Twitter users can now directly check the price charts of Bitcoin and Ether, as well as major stocks and ETFs, by simply typing the assets’ names or tickers into the search bar. The new feature represents an improved version of $Cashtags and includes a clickable link to Robinhood on all tickers.

Twitter to Add More Symbols in the Future

Twitter has introduced a new feature that allows users to check the price charts of major cryptocurrencies, stocks, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Users can search for a specific financial asset by typing their names or tickers into the search bar and see a price chart that links to the trading platform Robinhood.

The feature was announced on Wednesday and represents an improved version of Twitter’s “$Cashtags.” The improved version now includes price graphs for major symbols, according to the Twitter Business account.

“When you Tweet the symbol of a major stock, ETF, or cryptocurrency with a $ in front of it (like $BTC), people on Twitter see a clickable link that takes them to search results. Starting today, these search results will include the pricing graphs for major symbols.” – Twitter Business wrote in the announcement.

Twitter also explained that users could search for stocks and cryptocurrencies directly without navigating to a link within a tweet. Also, most assets will appear in search results with or without the ‘$’ sign ($BTC or BTC) or by simply typing their name (‘Bitcoin’).

Twitter Business said the company would additionally tune the user experience in the coming weeks and add more symbols. Regarding crypto specifically, Twitter users can only check the prices of Bitcoin and Ether for now. The announcement was retweeted by Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk, who was recently criticized by Tesla investors for being too distracted by his new acquisition.

$Cashtags Link to Robinhood Despite No Official Partnership with Twitter

The new $Cashtags feature marks the latest addition by the Twitter team under Musk, who acquired the social media platform for $44 billion in October. It comes several weeks after Twitter revamped the blue tick, a move that caused chaos after an army of fake verified accounts flooded the platform.

As noted earlier, the new feature includes a “View on Robinhood” clickable link that takes users to the stock and crypto trading platform. From there on, users can connect their wallets with Robinhood and make crypto and stock trades.

However, Twitter and Robinhood are yet to announce an official partnership, meaning the new feature could likely be a Robinhood ad. The launch of $Cashtags was well-received by the Twitter community, particularly investors.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist