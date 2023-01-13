Genesis Owes Clients $3B, DCG Seeks to Offload Assets: Report

According to FT, crypto broker Genesis owes up to $3 billion to clients, and its parent company is looking to offload assets to raise money.
Genesis has been in the news lately after it halted withdrawals in November.
In recent news, Gemini CEO and co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accused DCG of defrauding its Earn users and asked for DCG’s CEO to step down.
DCG has one of the biggest venture portfolios in the crypto world including firms like Coinbase, FTX, Kraken and Blockchain.com.
This article originally appeared on The Tokenist
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.