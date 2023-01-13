Investing

Genesis Owes Clients $3B, DCG Seeks to Offload Assets: Report

Tim Fries
January 12, 2023 10:16 pm

According to FT, crypto broker Genesis owes up to $3 billion to clients, and its parent company is looking to offload assets to raise money.

Genesis has been in the news lately after it halted withdrawals in November.

In recent news, Gemini CEO and co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accused DCG of defrauding its Earn users and asked for DCG’s CEO to step down.

DCG has one of the biggest venture portfolios in the crypto world including firms like Coinbase, FTX, Kraken and Blockchain.com.

