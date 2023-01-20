Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, January 20

Upgrades:

> Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> PagerDuty (PD) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $36

> Par Pacific (PARR) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $33

> Ralph Lauren (RL) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $134

> Regeneron Pharma (REGN) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $850

Downgrades:

> Continental AG (CTTAY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

> Delek US Holdings (DK) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $32

> Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities

> LCI Industries (LCII) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $95

> Michelin (MGDDY) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Mosaic (MOS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $50

> Nordstrom (JWN) downgraded to Reduce from Hold at Gordon Haskett; tgt lowered to $13

> Pacific Biosciences (PACB) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $12

> RHEINMETALL AG (RNMBY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

> Riskified (RSKD) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Spirent Comms (SPMYY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity

> Squarespace (SQSP) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

Others:

> Allstate (ALL) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $130

> Aon (AON) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $310

> Chubb (CB) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $225

> Cincinnati Fincl (CINF) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $106

> Everest Re (RE) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $380

> Hanover Insurance (THG) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $141

> Hartford Financial (HIG) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $77

> Kinsale Capital (KNSL) initiated with an Underperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $230

> Lemonade (LMND) initiated with an Underperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $10

> Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $23

> Marsh McLennan (MMC) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $168

> MediaAlpha (MAX) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $10

> Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $12

> RenaissanceRe (RNR) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $187

> Selective Insurance (SIGI) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $90

> Sigma Lithium (SGML) initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

> Visa (V) initiated with an Outperform at CICC; tgt $267.79

> W.R. Berkley (WRB) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $76

> Wayfair (W) initiated with a Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Willis Towers Watson (WTW) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $260