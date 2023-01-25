Investing

Breaking: Robinhood Twitter Likely Hacked

Tim Fries
January 25, 2023 12:55 pm
Last Updated: January 25, 2023 1:16 pm

Around 5 PM UTC, the official Twitter account of the online broker Robinhood started posting and subsequently deleting tweets on the launch of a “new token” allegedly on the Binance chain. The posts are likely a scam and a result of a hack. Neither Robinhood, nor Binance issued a statement at the time of writing.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing

Editors' Picks

Yields Have Totally Collapsed: 7 'Strong Buy' Stocks With Huge Dividends to...

Goldman Sachs Has 6 'Strong Buy' Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Soft 2023...

5 Smoking Hot Buy-Rated Stocks Under $10 With Gigantic Upside Potential

Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Charles Schwab, IBM,...