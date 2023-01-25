Breaking: Robinhood Twitter Likely Hacked

Around 5 PM UTC, the official Twitter account of the online broker Robinhood started posting and subsequently deleting tweets on the launch of a “new token” allegedly on the Binance chain. The posts are likely a scam and a result of a hack. Neither Robinhood, nor Binance issued a statement at the time of writing.
This article originally appeared on The Tokenist
