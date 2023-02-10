Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, February 10

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Apollo Global Management (APO) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt raised to $88
> Intl Flavors (IFF) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $106
> J.M. Smucker (SJM) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS; tgt raised to $155
> Legrand SA (LGRDY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Kepler
> Micron (MU) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt raised to $72
> Seagate Tech (STX) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt raised to $82
> V.F. Corp (VFC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel; tgt $30
> Western Digital (WDC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt raised to $50
Downgrades:
> Adidas AG (ADDYY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies
> Bombardier (BDRBF) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank Financial
> Ecopetrol (EC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities; tgt lowered to $12
> Globus Medical (GMED) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $67
> Globus Medical (GMED) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $70
> HelloFresh SE (HLFFF) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Lyft (LYFT) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $13
> Lyft (LYFT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital; tgt lowered to $10
> Lyft (LYFT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $14
> Lyft (LYFT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $17
> Lyft (LYFT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt lowered to $12.50
> Lyft (LYFT) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $13
> Lyft (LYFT) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $15
> Lyft (LYFT) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Monday.com (MNDY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt raised to $150
> NuVasive (NUVA) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $57.72
> NuVasive (NUVA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt raised to $52.50
> NuVasive (NUVA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $52
> Smurfit Kappa (SMFKY) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan
> Sun Life (SLF) downgraded to Neutral from Sector Outperform at CIBC
> U.S. Steel (X) downgraded to Sell from Buy at GLJ Research; tgt lowered to $13.85
> XPO, Inc. (XPO) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $40
> XPO, Inc. (XPO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $40
Others:
> Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) placed on near-term catalyst call list at Deutsche Bank
> Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) initiated with a Buy at JonesTrading; tgt $11
> Martin Marietta (MLM) initiated with a Neutral at Seaport Research Partners
> Stem (STEM) initiated with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $11
> Summit Materials (SUM) initiated with a Neutral at Seaport Research Partners
> Vulcan Materials (VMC) initiated with a Neutral at Seaport Research Partners
