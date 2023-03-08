Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, March 8

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> CrowdStrike (CRWD) upgraded to Buy from Hold at WestPark Capital; tgt $203
> Estee Lauder (EL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Societe Generale; tgt $294
> Komatsu (KMTUY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup
> Nordstrom (JWN) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $23
> Rolls Royce PLC (RYCEY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS
> Sea Limited (SE) upgraded to Buy from Hold at UOB Kay Hian; tgt $94.34
Downgrades:
> Adyen (ADYYF) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
> Bank of America (BAC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Odeon; tgt $35.20
> Centene (CNC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $79
> Edwards Lifesciences (EW) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $78
> Essilor International (ESLOY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
> Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan
> TDCX (TDCX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC; tgt $13
> TDCX (TDCX) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $12.10
> Tesla (TSLA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg; tgt raised to $210
> WW (WW) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Craig Hallum; tgt $4
> Zscaler (ZS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at KGI Securities; tgt $130
Others:
> Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) removed from Best Ideas List at Wedbush
> First Republic Bank (FRC) removed from Best Ideas List at Wedbush
> inTEST Corp (INTT) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $22
> Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) initiated with a Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $214
> Scorpio Tankers (STNG) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $87
> Solid Power (SLDP) resumed with a Buy at Needham; tgt $5
> StoneCo (STNE) placed on Tactical Outperform List at Evercore ISI; tgt $15
> Trip.com Group (TCOM) named Research Tactical Idea at Morgan Stanley; tgt $50
