Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, March 8

Upgrades:

> CrowdStrike (CRWD) upgraded to Buy from Hold at WestPark Capital; tgt $203

> Estee Lauder (EL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Societe Generale; tgt $294

> Komatsu (KMTUY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup

> Nordstrom (JWN) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $23

> Rolls Royce PLC (RYCEY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

> Sea Limited (SE) upgraded to Buy from Hold at UOB Kay Hian; tgt $94.34

Downgrades:

> Adyen (ADYYF) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Bank of America (BAC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Odeon; tgt $35.20

> Centene (CNC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $79

> Edwards Lifesciences (EW) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $78

> Essilor International (ESLOY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

> Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan

> TDCX (TDCX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC; tgt $13

> TDCX (TDCX) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $12.10

> Tesla (TSLA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg; tgt raised to $210

> WW (WW) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Craig Hallum; tgt $4

> Zscaler (ZS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at KGI Securities; tgt $130

Others:

> Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) removed from Best Ideas List at Wedbush

> First Republic Bank (FRC) removed from Best Ideas List at Wedbush

> inTEST Corp (INTT) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $22

> Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) initiated with a Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $214

> Scorpio Tankers (STNG) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $87

> Solid Power (SLDP) resumed with a Buy at Needham; tgt $5

> StoneCo (STNE) placed on Tactical Outperform List at Evercore ISI; tgt $15

> Trip.com Group (TCOM) named Research Tactical Idea at Morgan Stanley; tgt $50