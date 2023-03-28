MicroStrategy Acquired 6,455 BTC for $150M: Filing

According to its latest 8-K filing with the SEC, MicroStrategy has acquired 6,455 BTC for $150M with an average price of $23,238 per BTC between 16th February and March 23rd 2023.
The firm also reported that it has paid off its $205M loan from Silvergate Bank at a 22% discount rate.
As of March 2023, the company, together with its subsidiaries held approximately 138,955 BTC with an aggregate purchase price of $4.14B, with the average price being $29,817.
This article originally appeared on The Tokenist
