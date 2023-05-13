OKX to Establish Bitcoin BRC-20 Industry Standard with Unisat

OKX and Unisat, the open-source Chrome wallet extension for Bitcoin Ordinals, announced on Friday they entered into a partnership to establish a BRC-20 token standard. BRC-20 and Ordinals have been a popular subject in recent weeks and the reason behind the division in the Bitcoin community.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX joined forces with UniSat Wallet to create a cross-verification process for BRC-20 transaction indexing on the Bitcoin blockchain. As part of the partnership, UniSat is set to become OKX’s BRC-20 market data supplier.

“We are delighted to announce that @OKX and @unisat_wallet are collaborating to develop a cross-verification process for BRC-20 transaction indexing on the #Bitcoin blockchain. This marks the initial stride towards decentralized indexing, enhancing the overall robustness and reliability of BRC-20.” – UniSat wallet wrote in the Twitter announcement.

BRC-20 refers to an experimental token standard introduced in March 2023 by an anonymous crypto developer known as “Domo.” Like ERC-20 standards on Ethereum, BRC-20 allows users to issue fungible tokens using Bitcoin’s Ordinals protocol.

Since the standard was rolled out, the demand for Bitcoin Ordinals reached sky-high levels, causing congestion on the world’s biggest blockchain and propelling its network fees to a 2-year high earlier this month. In addition, Binance said on May 9 it would add support for Bitcoin Ordinal inscriptions on its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace in late May.

Bitcoin Purists Slam the BRC-20 Launch

A big part of the Bitcoin community welcomed the introduction of the BRC-20 standard, as many wanted to join Ethereum proponents in issuing NFTs on their favorite blockchain. On the other hand, some have loudly criticized this idea.

These include the so-called Bitcoin purists, who believe Ordinal inscriptions enabled by the BRC-20 standard represent a departure from the original intent of Bitcoin, which was primarily meant to be used as a medium of exchange and a decentralized store of value. Moreover, purists also think that Ordinals have added elements of centralization and jeopardized the idea of Bitcoin being a decentralized, value-neutral currency.

As a result of their discontent, some Bitcoin developers have proposed to cancel Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens, which have been primarily responsible for the recent network bottleneck and mounting fees. Earlier this week, around 400,000 unconfirmed Bitcoin transactions in the mempool were waiting to be added to a block.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist