16 Earnings Reports Due Tuesday, June 6

There are 16 earnings reports scheduled for Tuesday, 10 before markets open and 6 after markets close for the day.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date. http://briefing.com
We’ve previewed Stitch Fix earnings, due out Tuesday afternoon.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Before markets open
|ABM Industries
|ABM
|0.86
|0.89
|2002.39
|Academy Sports + Outdoors
|ASO
|1.65
|1.73
|1440.10
|Ciena
|CIEN
|0.61
|0.50
|1088.46
|Core & Main
|CNM
|0.48
|0.50
|1597.55
|Cracker Barrel
|CBRL
|1.34
|1.29
|845.71
|G-III Apparel
|GIII
|-0.10
|0.72
|558.33
|Hello Group
|MOMO
|1.78
|1.94
|2694.20
|J.M. Smucker
|SJM
|2.41
|2.23
|2171.87
|Manchester United *
|MANU
|-0.06
|-0.13
|152.00
|Thor Industries
|THO
|1.08
|6.32
|2817.82
|After markets close
|Calavo Growers
|CVGW
|0.18
|0.33
|265.13
|Casey’s General
|CASY
|1.65
|1.60
|3380.37
|Couchbase
|BASE
|-0.32
|-0.32
|39.77
|Dave & Buster’s
|PLAY
|1.26
|1.35
|603.91
|Stitch Fix
|SFIX
|-0.31
|-0.72
|388.74
|Yext
|YEXT
|0.05
|-0.06
|98.55
