16 Earnings Reports Due Tuesday, June 6

24/7 Wall St. Staff
June 5, 2023 3:07 pm

There are 16 earnings reports scheduled for Tuesday, 10 before markets open and 6 after markets close for the day.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date. http://briefing.com

We’ve previewed Stitch Fix earnings, due out Tuesday afternoon.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Before markets open
ABM Industries ABM 0.86 0.89 2002.39
Academy Sports + Outdoors ASO 1.65 1.73 1440.10
Ciena CIEN 0.61 0.50 1088.46
Core & Main CNM 0.48 0.50 1597.55
Cracker Barrel CBRL 1.34 1.29 845.71
G-III Apparel GIII -0.10 0.72 558.33
Hello Group MOMO 1.78 1.94 2694.20
J.M. Smucker SJM 2.41 2.23 2171.87
Manchester United * MANU -0.06 -0.13 152.00
Thor Industries THO 1.08 6.32 2817.82
After markets close
Calavo Growers CVGW 0.18 0.33 265.13
Casey’s General CASY 1.65 1.60 3380.37
Couchbase BASE -0.32 -0.32 39.77
Dave & Buster’s PLAY 1.26 1.35 603.91
Stitch Fix SFIX -0.31 -0.72 388.74
Yext YEXT 0.05 -0.06 98.55

