Bitdeer to Launch 100 MW Carbon-Neutral Mining Center in Bhutan by July

Bitdeer, Jihan Wu’s crypto mining company that went public earlier this year, announced on Wednesday it would launch a mining data center in Bhutan next month. According to the announcement, the new plant is estimated to contribute 100 megawatts (MW) to Bitdeer’s aggregate electricity capacity. The new plant will also leverage Bhutan’s hydroelectricity power generation to be carbon-neutral regarding operations.

Bitdeer’s Bhutan Data Center to Add Further 3.3 EH/s to its Proprietary Hash Rate

According to a press release, Bitcoin miner Bitdeer said it would deliver its Gedu mining data center in the Kingdom of Bhutan in July 2023, with the facility expected to add 100 MW to the company’s total electricity capacity. Bitdeer said the new data center “will support the operation of 30,000 mining machines which will supply another 3.3 EH/s to the Company’s proprietary hash rate.”

“The Gedu datacenter will be the Company’s first datacenter in Asia, and will operate at carbon neutrality as a result of Bhutan’s extensive hydroelectric power generation.” – Bitdeer wrote in the press release.

The report comes several weeks after Bitdeer said it had formed a partnership with Bhutan’s government to launch crypto mining operations in the southeast Asian nation. As part of the deal, Bitdeer and Bhutan’s sovereign arm, Druk Holding & Investments (DHI), formed a $500 million fund to attract capital from venture capital investors, which will be used for building data centers across the country. DHI held tens of millions of dollars worth of crypto without previously disclosing it to the public, the Tokenist reported in April.

Bitdeer Mined 283 Bitcoin in May

The update comes as part of Bitdeer’s operational update for May 2023, which showed the mining firm’s total managing hash rate stood at 18 EH/s as of May 31. The proprietary hash rate came in at 5.4 EH/s as of that date, with 4 EH/s allocated to Bitdeer’s self-mining operations and 1.4 EH/s to its cloud hash rate business. The hosting hash rate was 12.6 EH/s as of the end of May.

Meanwhile, the total number of Bitdeer’s deployed ASIC mining machines as of May 31 stood at 191,000, of which 62,000 were the miner’s own devices, used for its self-mining and cloud hash rate operations. Another 129,000 mining machines were used for Bitdeer’s hosting business, the company said in the release.

Bitdeer said it mined 283 Bitcoins in May through its self-mining project, with total electricity capacity reaching 795W across its five mining data centers as of May 31.

