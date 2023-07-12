Wednesday’s Top Analyst Upgrade and Downgrades: Alcoa, Apple, Generac, Jetblue Airways, JPMorgan Chase, Microstrategy, NVIDIA, Norfolk Southern, Toast, Zillow Group and More

The futures are trading higher as we hit the middle of the trading week after a follow-through session on Tuesday that once again saw all of the major indices finish the day higher. While the consumer-price-index data was largely in line with expectations, many on Wall Street still expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates once again when they meet in two weeks. The potential increase is backed by Fed-funds futures that reflect a 95% probability of a quarter-point hike on July 26, according to the CME.

Treasury yields were flat to down across the curve Tuesday as investors and bond traders waited for this morning’s CPI data. With three top Fed officials backing more rate hikes publicly, and the potential for the economy to face some hurdles the rest of the year, not the least of which will be slowing consumer spending as student payments resume, many see rates continuing higher. The benchmark 10-year note closed at 3.99%, while the 2-year paper finished at 4.89%, keeping the inversion in place.

Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate both finished the day solidly higher, with both indexes up well over 2% as sentiment for the sector continues to improve. The extension of Saudi production continues to be the wind behind the energy complex. Natural gas also had a solid day, closing up almost 2% at $2.74.

Gold also had a solid day yesterday and closed near a three-week high at $1937.40. Analysts cited the weaker dollar and the recent inflation data as the tailwind. Bitcoin traded flat on Tuesday, closing modestly higher at $30,578.80.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding new ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades, and initiations seen on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to Underperform from Peer Perform and has a $25 target price. The consensus target across Wall Street is posted at $44.15. The stock closed trading on Tuesday at $34.69, up almost 2%.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) KeyBanc Capital Markets reiterated an Overweight rating on the tech giant and raised their target price to $200 from $180. The Wall Street consensus target is $188.47. The stock closed trading Tuesday at $188.08.

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) Needham upgraded the company to Buy from Hold and has set a $35 target. The consensus for the company is set lower at $29.80. The final Wednesday trade was posted at $29.28, up close to 8% on the upgrade.