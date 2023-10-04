What's in Store for Blue Jeans Maker Levi Strauss' Earnings?

Before U.S. markets opened on Wednesday, cannabis products maker Tilray reported a loss per share of $0.10, double the consensus expectations, on revenue of $177 million. Revenue came in higher than the consensus and 15.5% above last year’s total for the quarter. The stock traded up by about 1.3% in Wednesday’s premarket session.

No notable earnings were released late Monday or early Tuesday.

Conagra, Constellation Brands and Lamb Weston are set to report quarterly results first thing Thursday morning.

Here is a look at what to expect when a high-profile apparel brand Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) reveals its third-quarter earnings later on Thursday.

The apparel maker has seen its stock decline by more than 15% over the past 12 months, including a tumble of more than 27% in the past six months. Shares reached a 52-week low just last week. A narrow second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) beat, a barely-met revenue estimate (low to begin with) and a sharp cut to its EPS outlook have all worked to keep the share price low.

CEO Charles Burgh has announced that he is leaving the company next year, and he is leaving it in better shape than he found it in. For the third quarter, analysts have set the bar for profits pretty low to accommodate the company’s current wobbliness.

Analysts remain modestly bullish on the stock, with seven of 13 rating the shares at Buy or Strong Buy and six more having Hold ratings. The median price target of $16.00 is 21.2% higher than the current trading price of around $13.20. At the high price target of $21.00, the implied upside is about 59.1%.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, analysts are forecasting sales of $1.55 billion, which would be up 15.8% sequentially but down 8.8% year over year. Adjusted EPS are forecast at $0.29, up more than 600% sequentially and 27.5% lower year over year. For the full fiscal year ending in November, analysts expect EPS of $1.12, down 25.4%, on sales of $6.26 billion, up 1.5%.

Levi’s stock trades at 11.8 times expected 2023 EPS, 9.8 times estimated 2024 earnings of $1.34 and 8.6 times estimated 2025 earnings of $1.54 per share. The 52-week trading range is $12.78 to $19.36. Levi Strauss pays an annual dividend of $0.48 (yield of 3.64%). Total shareholder return for the past year was negative 12.59%.