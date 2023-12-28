6 Inflation-Busting Dividend Stocks hh5800 / Getty Images

An adage among real estate investors says, “You can’t make or create any more land,” while you can always build higher, you still need the land. Real estate is one of the best assets most investors are underweighted on. While those who own a home are technically real estate investors, home ownership doesn’t produce any income unless you have rental homes, which can be very capital-intensive, not to mention time-consuming.

When inflation is part of the economic landscape, real estate, gold, and commodities stocks are often the best companies to own. While inflation has cooled from a red-hot 9.1% in June of 2022, the current inflation rate of 3.14% remains way above the Federal Reserve target.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. dividend inflation stock universe and found six stocks that pay big dividends and can help investors navigate the continuing inflation currents.

Energy Transfer

This top energy master limited partnership is a safe way for investors looking for energy exposure and income, as the company pays a massive 9.40% distribution. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins.

The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include:

Complementary natural gas midstream,

Intrastate, and interstate transportation and storage assets

Crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL)

Refined product transportation and terminalling assets

NGL fractionation

Various acquisition and marketing assets.

EPR Properties

If you want fun in 2024, this top company may own a chunk of the amusement park or property you travel to and pay a hefty 6.79% dividend. EPR Properties Inc. (NYSE: EPR) is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry.

The company focuses on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out-of-home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers spend their discretionary time and money, with nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states.

EPR Properties adheres to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property, and tenant-level cash flow standards, and they believe a very focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

Gladstone Commercial

This company was hit hard as interest rates charged higher and is offering the best entry point in over a year and a massive 9.15% dividend. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD) is focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

Gladstone owns a diversified portfolio of 121 office and industrial properties in 27 states and leased to 106 tenants. The company has grown its portfolio consistently, disciplined at 18% per year since the IPO in 2003.

They match long-term leased properties with long-term debt to lock in the spread to create a durable, stable cash flow stream to fund monthly distributions to shareholders. Current occupancy stands at 96.5%, and occupancy has never dipped below 95.0% since our IPO in 2003.

Most importantly for investors, Gladstone has a track record of success, exhibited by a history of solid distribution yields, consistent occupancy greater than 95.0%, and 10+ years of paying continuous monthly cash distributions.

Newmont Corporation

This is one of the largest mining companies, yields a solid 3.82%, and is a timely buy for more conservative accounts. Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a gold producer.

Newmont operates through the following geographical segments:

North America

South America

Nevada

Australia

Africa

The North American segment consists primarily of:

Carlin

Phoenix,

Twin creeks, and long canyon in the state of Nevada

Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado

The South American segment consists primarily of:

Yanacocha in Peru

Merian in Suriname

The Australia segment consists mainly of:

Boddington

Tanami,

Kalgoorli

The Africa segment consists primarily of:

Ahafo

Akyem in Ghana

Simon Property Group

This leading company is still offering the best entry point since last year, and patient investors receive a massive 5.29% dividend. Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) invests in the global real estate markets.

The company invests, owns, manages, and develops properties.

Simon Property Group primarily invests in:

Regional malls

Premium outlets

Mills

Community/lifestyle centers

Through its subsidiary partnership, it owns or has an interest in about 230 properties in the US and Asia. The company also has a 28.9% interest in Klepierre, a European REIT with over 260 shopping centers in 13 countries.

Starwood Property Trust

This is a high-yielding company run by real estate legend Barry Sternlicht that offers big-time total return potential and a 9.53% dividend. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia.

It operates through four segments:

Commercial and Residential Lending

Infrastructure Lending

Property

Investing and Servicing segments

The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages:

Commercial first mortgages

Non-agency residential mortgages

Subordinated mortgages

Mezzanine loans

Preferred equity

Commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS)

Residential mortgage-backed securities,

The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments.

The Property segment primarily develops and manages equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment.

The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets:

Acquires and contains unrated, investment grade and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions;

Originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and

Acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties received from CMBS trusts

