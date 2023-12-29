7 Dividend Stocks Perfect For Retirement xavierarnau / iStock via Getty Images

While getting to retirement age can be a blessing and a curse, the reality of counting on the U.S. government to provide for your needs is not the best idea. The full retirement age is 66 if you were born from 1943 to 1954. The full retirement age increases gradually if you were born between 1955 and 1960 until it reaches 67; for anyone born in 1960 or later, full retirement benefits are payable at age 67.

The bad news for millennials is that the number will continue to increase as funds for social security are drying up, and their full retirement age will likely be 70, or perhaps even older.

What makes sense is having a 401-K or an IRA during your working career and contributing the maximum every year. When you reach retirement age, you take distributions to supplement your social security income.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. equity research universe for safe growth stocks with a sizable and dependable dividend. Seven companies came up, and all make sense for retirement accounts. All are rated Buy at major Wall Street firms.

AbbVie

Source: vzphotos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This stock is one of the top pharmaceutical stock picks across Wall Street and pays a substantial 4% dividend. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in 2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories.

The company develops and markets drugs in areas such as:

Immunology

Virology

Renal disease

Dyslipidemia

Neuroscience

One of the biggest concerns with AbbVie is what might eventually happen with the anti-inflammatory therapy Humira, which has some of the most significant sales for a drug ever recorded.

The company was very concerned, so in June of 2019, they announced they had agreed to pay $63 billion for rival drugmaker Allergan Plc, the latest merger in an industry where some of the biggest companies have been willing to pay a high price to resolve questions about their future growth. The purchase officially closed in May of 2020.

AbbVie may be nearing the limits of how far it can boost Humira’s price as cheaper competitors come to market. This is a problem Allergan is already grappling with as more alternatives to Botox emerge.

Chevron

Source: Marina113 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This integrated giant is a safer way for investors looking to get positioned in the energy sector and pays a rich 4% dividend. Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide through its subsidiaries.

The company operates in two segments:

Upstream

Downstream.

The Upstream segment is involved in the

Exploration

Development

Production

Transportation of crude oil and natural gas

Processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas

Transportation of crude oil through pipelines

Transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operating a gas-to-liquids plant

The Downstream segment engages in:

Refining crude oil into petroleum products

Marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants

Manufacturing and marketing renewable fuels;

Transporting crude oil and advanced products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car

Manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives

This is one of the three energy holdings in Berkshire Hathaway, which holds 123 million shares of the integrated giant.

Colgate-Palmolive

Source: LUQMAN ABU HASSAN / Shutterstock.com

This top company is also a safe play for investors and retirees and pays a 2.45% dividend. Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide.

The company operates through three segments:

Oral

Personal, home care

Pet nutrition.

The Oral, Personal, and Home Care segment offers:

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Mouthwash,

Bar and liquid hand soaps

Shower gels

Shampoos

Conditioners

Deodorants and antiperspirants

Skin health products,

Dishwashing detergents

Fabric conditioners

Household cleaners

This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include:

Colgate

Darlie

Elmex

Hello

Meridol

Sorriso

Tom’s of Maine

Irish Spring

Palmolive

Protex

Sanex

Softsoap

Lady Speed Stick

Speed Stick

EltaMD

Filorga

PCA SKIN,

Ajax

Axion

Fabuloso

Murphy

Suavitel

Soupline

Cuddly

The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under Hill’s Science Diet brand and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats under Hill’s Prescription Diet brand.

Emerson Electric

Source: gilaxia / E+ via Getty Images

This stock has rallied nicely off the lows posted in the spring and looks ready to breakout to new highs and pays a 2.18% dividend. Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets.

The company’s Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production and protect personnel and the environment while optimizing energy and operating costs.

The Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create a sustainable infrastructure.

JPMorgan Chase

Source: subman / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This stock trades at a reasonable ten times estimated 2023 earnings and offers shareholders a 2.51% dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is one of the leading global financial services firms and one of the largest banking institutions in the US, with about $2.6 trillion in assets.

Today’s company was formed by merging retail bank Chase Manhattan and investment bank JP Morgan.

The firm has many operating divisions, including

Investment and corporate banking

Asset management

Retail financial services

Commercial banking

Credit cards

Financial transaction services

Top analysts across Wall Street are optimistic about the money center and investment giant, which are some of the many reasons they point to. Number one is that the industry titan faces a continued broad recovery in nearly every aspect of their business.

1) Leading M&A advisory and capital markets product set and market share

2) Massive footprint of corporate and commercial banking customers

3) Sizable wholesale payments businesses

The company has proven to have the money to continually invest in people, products, and platforms to further its market share base, extending its competitive advantage.

Kimberly-Clark

Source: jfmdesign / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This consumer staples leader is a safe bet for nervous investors, paying a dependable 3.93% dividend. Kimberly Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) and its subsidiaries manufacture and market personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide.

It operates through three segments:

Personal Care

Consumer Tissue

K-C Professional

The Personal Care segment offers

Disposable diapers

Swim pants

Training and youth pants

Baby wipes

Feminine and incontinence care products

Additional related products under the:

Huggies

Pull-Ups

Little Swimmers

GoodNites

DryNites

Sweety

Kotex

U by Kotex

Intimus

Depend

Plenitud

Softex

Poise

The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under:

Kleenex,

Scott,

Cottonelle,

Viva,

Andrex,

Scottex,

Neve

The K-C Professional segment offers wipers, tissues, towels, apparel, soaps, and sanitizers under the Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech, and KleenGuard brands.

Walmart

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Walmart Stores

Supercenters

Neighborhood Markets

Sam’s Club has locations in the United States

Growing e-commerce business (including Jet.com).

is a top idea for investors and pays a 1.46% dividend. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. ( NYSE: WMT ) is the world’s largest retailer, operating retail stores under the formats of:

Internationally, Walmart also operates locations in several countries, including:

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

China

Japan

Mexico

United Kingdom.

Each week, nearly 260 million customers and members visit the company’s 10,623 stores under 72 banners and e-commerce websites in 19 countries. Walmart employs a stunning 2.1 million associates worldwide, with 1.6 million in the United States.

