7 Blue Chip Stocks That Continue To Raise Dividends ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

Over the last 22 months, interest rates have jumped from historical lows of 0% to the highest level since 2007 at 5.5%. 30 FHA Mortgages have jumped from 2.65% in January of 2021 to the current 6.99% rate. During that period, any stock that was the least sensitive to interest rates got hammered, and the damage trail covered several sectors.

While it was a tough stretch for shareholders, 2024 could be the year many interest rate-sensitive stocks bounce back with a vengeance. While the slight possibility of one final interest rate hike still looms, many across Wall Street feel by summer, the Federal Reserve may start to lower rates.

For those seeking dividend dependability, investors may be drawn to the Dividend Kings. These are the 54 companies that have raised the dividends they pay shareholders a stunning 50 consecutive years in a row or longer.

We screened the 2024 Dividend Kings list for the seven highest-yielding stocks and listed them in order of the most significant dividends.

Altria

Source: krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This maker of tobacco products offers value investors a great entry point now and a rich 9.47% dividend. Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States through its subsidiaries.

The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand;

Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild brand

Moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands

On! Oral nicotine pouches

It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

Altria owns over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer.

Leggett & Platt

Source: Avatar_023 / iStock via Getty Images

While somewhat off-the-radar, this stock has almost been cut in half over the last year, offering massive upside potential and a fat 7.18% dividend. Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide.

It operates through three segments:

Bedding, Specialized Products

Furniture

Flooring & Textile Products

The company offers:

Steel rods

Drawn wires

Foam chemicals and additives

Innerspring specialty foams

Private label finished mattresses

Mattress foundations

Wire forms for mattress foundations

Adjustable beds

Industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment

Machines to produce innerspring for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Leggett & Platt also provides:

Mechanical and pneumatic lumbar support and massage systems for automotive seating seat suspension systems

Motors actuators and cables

Titanium, nickel, and stainless steel tubing

Formed tubes, tube assemblies, and flexible joint components for fluid conveyance systems

Engineered hydraulic cylinders to automobile OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, aerospace OEMs and suppliers, and mobile equipment OEMs.

3M

Source: josefkubes / Shutterstock.com

This top company could jump with continued economic pick-up, and the shares are down big this year and pay a solid 5.57% dividend. 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is a diversified technology company worldwide.

3M operates through four segments:

Safety and Industrial

Transportation and Electronics

Health Care

Consumer

The Safety and Industrial segment offers:

Industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications

Auto body repair solutions

Closure systems for personal hygiene products

Masking and packaging materials

Electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance

Power distribution

Electrical original equipment manufacturers

Structural adhesives and tapes

Respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions

Natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles

The 3M Transportation and Electronics segment provides:

Ceramic solutions

Attachment tapes

Films

Sound and temperature management for vehicles

Premium large-format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage

Light management films and electronics assembly solutions

Packaging and interconnection solutions

Reflective signage for highway and vehicle safety

Italy, the company’s Healthcare segment offers:

Food safety indicator solutions

Healthcare procedure coding and reimbursement software

Skin, wound care, and infection prevention products and solutions

Dentistry and orthodontic solutions

Filtration and purification systems

The Consumer segment provides:

Consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators

Cleaning products for the home

Retail abrasives

Paint accessories

Car care DIY products

Picture hanging

Consumer air quality solutions

Stationery products

Universal Corporation

Source: Funtay / iStock via Getty Images

While this company’s products, like Altria’s, may not be for everyone, they have strong demand, have been in business for almost 150 years, and offer shareholders a hefty 4.90% dividend. Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide.

The company operates through two segments:

Tobacco Operations and

Ingredients Operations.

It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

The company contracts, purchases, processes, and sells flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes and dark air-cured tobaccos principally used in the manufacture of cigars, naturally wrapped cigars and cigarillos, smokeless and pipe tobacco products.

Universal Corporation also provides value-added services, including:

Blending

Chemical

Physical tobacco testing

Service cutting for various manufacturers

Manufacturing reconstituted leaf tobacco

Just-in-time inventory management services

Electronic nicotine delivery systems

Customer smoke testing services

Northwest Natural Holding

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

This off-the-radar utility stock is a good choice for worried conservative investors and pays a solid 4.88% dividend. Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN), through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

In addition, it engages in gas storage, water, non-regulated renewable natural gas, and other investments and activities.

The company provides natural gas service through approximately 786,000 meters in Oregon and southwest Washington and water services to about 80,000 people through about 33,000 water and wastewater connections in the Pacific Northwest and Texas.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Source: AlenaMozhjer / iStock via Getty Images

While real estate has slowly returned, hard assets are good in inflation, and the stock pays a rich 4.29% dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C., to Boston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962,

Federal Realty’s mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like:

Santana Row in San Jose, California

Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland

Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts

Federal Realty’s 105 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants in 24 million square feet and over 2,600 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders, which is currently 4.71% for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry.

Telephone and Data Systems

Source: NicoElNino / iStock via Getty Images

This top telecom company pays conservative investors a 4.08 Dividend and offers a degree of safety. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) provides communications services in the United States.

It operates through two segments:

US Cellular

TDS Telecom.

The company offers:

Wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of Things (IoT) solutions

Software applications for monitoring and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management

Innovative water solutions, private cellular networks, and custom and end-to-end IoT solutions

Wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options

Smartphones and other handsets

Tablets

Wearables

Mobile hotspots

Fixed wireless home internet and IoT devices and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards

Consumer electronics, including audio, home automation, and networking products

It also provides replacement and repair services;

Trade-In program through which it buys customers’ used equipment

Internet connections and all-home WI-FI services

TDS TV+, an integrated cloud television platform that offers video content and features

Local and long-distance telephone service

Voice-over-internet protocol and enhanced services

Broadband, IP-based services

Hosted voice and video collaboration services

URGENT – New Seats Available (sponsored) Top financial advisors are now accepting new clients for 2024! Finding the right advisor can be the difference between retiring early, or working forever. Don’t waste a moment matching with the right advisor for you. Every moment today can mean riches tomorrow, with the right advisor by your side. Use the advisor match tool below, or click here now, to find your financial freedom!