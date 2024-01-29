5 Small-Cap Stocks That Pay Huge Ultra-Yield Dividends Bet_Noire / iStock via Getty Images

Investors love dividend stocks because they provide dependable income and give investors a great opportunity for solid total return. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio includes dividend income and stock appreciation.

Wall Street tends to follow the crowd and on just about everything, as those in the investment business tend to know others in the business, and they share portfolios and ideas. One thing that has proven true over many years is that some top companies don’t get the love they deserve due to a lack of analyst coverage and other reasons.

One group of stocks that gets less coverage is small-cap stocks, many of which are in the Russell 2000 index. By definition, small-cap stocks have a market capitalization between $250 million to $2 billion.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. small-cap equity research database, looking for companies with solid upside potential that paid ultra-yield dividends. Five top small-cap dividend stocks hit our screens, making sense for passive income investors with a higher risk tolerance.

PennantPark Investment

This could be an outstanding total return play and pay a massive 11.86% dividend. PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: PNNT) is a business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle-market companies. It invests in mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments.

The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through:

Preferred stock

Common stock

Warrants

Options

Subordinated loans

Mezzanine loans

Senior secured loans

It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States.

PennantPark seeks to invest between $10 million and $50 million in its portfolio companies.

Its mezzanine loans, senior secured loans, and other investments in its portfolio companies are between $15 million and $50 million. The firm may also make non-control equity and debt investments.

SFL

This small-cap shipping company could explode higher with oil and pay a sweet 8.31% dividend. SFL Corp. Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) is a maritime and offshore asset-owning and chartering company that engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore-related assets on medium and long-term charters.

The company operates in various maritime, shipping, and offshore sectors, including:

Oil transportation

Dry bulk shipments

Chemical transportation

Oil products transportation

Container transportation

Car transportation

Drilling rigs

As of December 31, 2022, the company owned:

Ten crude oil tankers

15 dry bulk carriers

32 container vessels

Three car carriers

One jack-up drilling rig,

One ultra-deepwater drilling unit

Two chemical tankers

Six oil product tankers

It primarily operates in Bermuda, Cyprus, Liberia, Norway, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. (Check out the five highest-yielding S&P 500 stocks to buy and hold forever.)

FAT Brands

With a funny name and a rich 8.50% dividend, this stock makes sense for aggressive investors. FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) is a multi-brand restaurant company that acquires, develops, markets and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide.

It owns restaurant brands, including:

Round Table Pizza

Marble Slab Creamery

Great American Cookies

Hot Dog on a Stick

Pretzelmaker

Fazoli’s

Fatburger

Johnny Rockets

Elevation Burger

Yalla Mediterranean

Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express

Hurricane Grill & Wings

Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse

Native Grill & Wings

Twin Peaks

PetMed Express

Paying a massive 13.07% dividend, this stock could be a takeover candidate. PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) and its subsidiaries operate as a pet pharmacy in the United States.

The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses.

It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as:

Flea and ticks control products

Bone and joint care products

Vitamins and treats

Nutritional supplements

Hygiene products and supplies

Prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives

Flea and tick preventatives

Arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes

Pain medications

Heart/blood pressure

Specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes

The company also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, and other pet supplies.

Redwood Trust

With a 9.25% dividend and colossal upside, intelligent traders are potentially grabbing shares of this company. Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is a specialty finance company in the United States.

The company operates through three segments:

Residential Mortgage Banking

Business Purpose Mortgage Banking

Investment Portfolio

The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans.

The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans, for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfers into its investment portfolio.

The Investment Portfolio segment invests in:

Securities retained from residential and business purpose securitization activities

Residential and small-balance multifamily bridge loans

Residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties

Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations

Reperforming loan securitizations

Servicer advance investments

Home equity investments

