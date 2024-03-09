8 Tortilla Chip Brands To Try Courtesy of Mike Edmisten via 24/7 Wall St.

When the snack conversation turns to chips, potato chips often get most of the attention. They are the most popular type of chip in the U.S., and we totally get it. Crunching on high-quality potato chips is a tasty treat, for sure. However, tortilla chips are catching up to potato chips in popularity among Americans because, seriously, who doesn’t love tortilla chips? These chips made from corn tortillas are the perfect delivery system for salsa, guacamole, and queso. And a really good tortilla chip can even make a great snack all by itself.

The best tortilla chips, of course, are generally made from scratch in Mexican restaurants. When that basket of warm, fresh tortilla chips arrives at your table, listen closely…you might just hear angels singing. And if you don’t go through multiple baskets of chips before your waiter delivers your meal, what are you even doing?

While no store-bought tortilla chip can compare to these freshly made restaurant chips, there are some tasty options on the shelves of your local supermarket. These eight brands are worthy of a place alongside your best dip recipes.

24/7 Wall St. ranked from 8th to best this list of tortilla chip brands to try by consulting ten different food review websites, blogs, and vlogs. We also consulted customer reviews on retail websites. Surveys like this are far from scientific, but we used an aggregate scoring system to make it as fair and objective as possible.

Chips That Were Not Considered

We considered yellow, white, and blue corn tortilla chips in our survey. We did not, however, include flavored tortilla chips. There are no “salsa verde” or “hint of lime” chips included in this list.

This obviously excludes chips such as Doritos, as well. With its Doritos brand, Frito-Lay is the largest tortilla chip maker in the U.S. However, comparing Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, or any other Doritos flavor to plain corn tortilla chips is not a fair comparison. The products are just too different.

Here are the eight tortilla chip brands that received high scores among our reviewers. You’ve undoubtedly heard of some of them, while others may be new to you. However, they’re all worth a try. You may just find your new favorite tortilla chip among these eight brands.

8. Tostitos

Expected Price: $5.49

$5.49 Size: 12 oz

Tostitos Review

Tostitos are made by Frito-Lay (the same manufacturer as Doritos). It is easily the most commonly found and recognizable brand on this list. Some folks may be tempted to skip Tostitos because the brand is “basic” or “mainstream.” However, we advise you not to overlook this chip. Yes, it is manufactured by a behemoth company, but it is a pretty solid entry among these tortilla chip brands.

Tostitos chips are sturdy and able to withstand aggressive dipping. One customer said Tostitos are, “my favorite corn chips. I love to make salsas and guacamole and this is my go-to chip. Thin, crispy, with that delicious corn taste…”

One reviewer put it very simply, saying Tostitos is “a good chip.”

The one knock against these chips is that they’re quite salty. Some reviewers liked the extra salt, but others wished Frito-Lay would back it down a notch.

7. Garden of Eatin’

Expected Price: $4.99

$4.99 Size: 14 oz

Garden of Eatin’ Review

The Garden of Eatin’ brand is available in yellow, white, or blue corn chips, but they are all made with organic corn.

This brand offers a thicker chip that features a nice balance of salt and corn flavors. One reviewer noted that Garden of Eatin’ chips have an aftertaste similar to popcorn.

A customer remarked that “the taste [of Garden of Eatin’ chips] is light and fresh…[they are] easy to digest [and] not greasy…[these chips] make a great…lower fat/calorie substitute for potato chips.”

Another reviewer summed it up even more simply, saying Garden of Eatin’ chips are “pretty darn good.”

Yes, they are.

6. Xochitl

Expected Price: $5.49

$5.49 Size: 12 oz

Xochitl Review

Xochitl (pronounced sō-cheel) tortilla chips are available in several varieties, including white and blue corn. These light and crispy chips have a salty flavor (unless you opt for the no-salt version), but the salt doesn’t overpower the taste of the corn.

One reviewer said Xochitl chips feature “a good crunch without being overly thick and messy when you eat them.” This same review said these chips are comparable with those in a good Mexican restaurant.

The one negative that was mentioned by multiple reviewers was the fragility of the chip. One noted, “I could sneeze and these chips would disintegrate in my hand.” That’s a bit of an overstatement, but we still get the point they are making.

The chip’s wonderful flavor more than makes up for this “lack of structural integrity.” However, these structural notes from several reviewers kept Xochitl from scoring higher on this list.

5. Santitas

Expected Price: $2.99

$2.99 Size: 11 oz

Santitas Review

Santitas is the second most affordable chip brand on this list, but don’t let the lower price point fool you. This is not a low-quality chip. Quite the contrary.

Santitas chips are also made by Frito-Lay, but this brand is far less well-known than its “big brother,” Tostitos. That’s a bit strange, considering that this brand consistently ranked above Tostitos in our survey.

One reviewer called Santitas “the more mature Tostitos,” saying these chips are “thin and well salted, but the toasted corn flavor is much more pronounced [than Tostitos].”

These chips are so affordable that there is no reason not to give them a try. We think you’ll be pleasantly surprised. As another reviewer put it, these chips have “a classic, quintessential flavor.”

4. On The Border

Expected Price: $3.49

$3.49 Size: 11 oz

On The Border Review

On The Border Café Style tortilla chips offer a wonderful blend of yellow and white corn with just the right amount of salt.

One reviewer said, “The real selling point [of these chips] is the texture. [They are] filled with bubbles from being dropped in hot oil.” This gives the chips a light, airy feel, which certainly contrasts with some of the heftier chips on this list.

Customers gave high marks for these chips, too. One said, “These are delicious. [They] have a great crunch, and hold up perfectly for dipping.”

Another commented, “These are some of my favorite chips, and we have been purchasing them for years. They are delicious, great in texture, and they pair well with any type of dip. I would recommend this for families or any individual! They are a staple product to have in your home.”

3. Donkey

Expected Price: $3.79

$3.79 Size: 14 oz

Donkey Review

If you’re looking for a thick chip that can hold up to even the heaviest dips, then this is your brand. Not surprisingly given their thickness, these are also among the crunchiest chips on the list. The structure is only part of the story, though.

Donkey Authentic Tortilla Chips are made with stone-ground white corn, giving them a rich corn flavor with a subtle sweetness. In fact, Donkey may be the corniest (in a good way!) chips in our survey.

One reviewer called Donkey a “very fresh tasting” chip.” Another said this brand is, “a mean, sturdy, salty tortilla chip.”

A customer concurred with these observations, saying, “I love these chips. Thick and crunchy. Delicious.”

2. Calidad

Expected Price: $2.29

$2.29 Size: 11 oz

Calidad Review

Calidad is the most affordable chip brand in our survey, which could lead consumers to believe that it is an inferior chip. It most decidedly is not.

The texture is a bit lighter than the thicker, sturdier chips on this list, but they are not brittle by any means. And the flavor is absolutely on point.

One reviewer noted, “These remind me most of the chips you get served at a taqueria or Tex-Mex joint. The texture is fresh and delightful, and Calidad gets the balance just right.”

This customer review completely agrees with that assessment. “Usually you can find at least [one] flaw in a tortilla chip and you kinda accept that flaw cause the other pros are good. BUT these chips are literally PERFECT in every way! Price, CHEAP. Texture and sturdiness, SOLID. Flavor, PERFECT AND AUTHENTIC. Salt, PERFECT. Freshness, LIKE IT WAS MADE THE SAME DAY.”

We’re sold.

1. Mi Niña

Expected Price: $4.49

$4.49 Size: 12 oz

Mi Niña Review

This brand is a show-stopper. Mi Niña tortilla chips have just the right amount of salt and they are sturdy enough to dip without breaking apart.

One customer said Mi Niña’s organic sea salt chips are, “the best tortilla chips…[they] are fresh [and] crunchy [with] the perfect amount of salt.”

Another went into greater detail, saying, “I grew up in San Antonio, TX, where excellent Mexican food is taken for granted. Since I’ve moved away, good chips and salsa, much less decent Mexican food, have been harder to find. These chips are the real deal! They taste just like the ones made fresh at the best Mexican restaurants in San Antonio!”

Comments like this are why Mi Niña landed in the top spot on our survey.

On its packaging, Mi Niña claims to be “Just the Best Tortilla Chip.”

No lies detected.

