Whether you call it seltzer, carbonated, or sparkling, there’s no denying the popularity of fizzy, flavored water. While some sparking water achieves its effervescence naturally, most get their bubbles from the addition of carbon dioxide. The process, first discovered by British scientist Joseph Priestley in 1767, was popularized circa 1783 by Jacob Schweppe, a German watchmaker and amateur scientist. Fast forward 250 years and health-conscious folks are steering away from the sugary carbonated soft drinks that dominated the market in the 20th century. The market has responded with several brands entering the fray. From interesting flavor combinations to caffeinated options, the varieties are practically endless. Get ready to tickle your taste buds with 24/7 Wall St.’s list of 10 sparkling water brands to try, presented from oldest to newest.

1. Polar

Parent/owner : Crowley Family

: Crowley Family Calories/serving : 0/12 fl oz.

: 0/12 fl oz. Introduced: 1882

Family Business

You wouldn’t know it from their packaging or their incredibly tasty flavor fusions, but Polar has been producing water commercially across six generations. Founded in 1882 by Dennis Crowley, Polar Beverages is based in Worcester, Massachusetts, and continues to be a private, family-owned business. Polar Beverages produces a variety of seltzers in over 20 different flavors/ flavor combinations. Since 2014, Polar has marketed five limited-edition flavors each in summer and winter. Polar’s Seltzer Jr. line has fun flavors designed to appeal to Generation Alpha (2010-) like Dragon Whispers, Mermaid Songs, Unicorn Kisses, and Werewolf Howls. Naturally caffeine-free, sugar-free, and sodium-free, Seltzer Jr. is a dandy alternative to sugary juice and soda.

Bottom line: Polar may be the oldtimer, but they still got game.

2. Perrier

Parent/owner : Nestlé Waters

: Nestlé Waters Calories/serving : 0/12 oz.

: 0/12 oz. Introduced: 1898

Nestlé with Bubbles

Perrier is a premium sparkling mineral water bottled exclusively at the source, the Vergèze spring located in Gard, France. Introduced in 1898, Perrier is associated with its distinctive green bottle. Though originally available solely as an unflavored product, Perrier introduced lemon-flavored and lime-flavored varieties in 1985. The brand has since added l’orange, strawberry, and watermelon flavors to its lineup. Purchased in 1992 by Nestlé Waters, the brand is no longer allowed its claim of naturally occurring carbonation, thanks to the process Nestlé uses, which removes the natural gas, ultimately replacing it with carbon dioxide. Shame, that. While Perrier was once a symbol of nature’s elegance, it has become Nestlé Pure Life with bubbles, but brand recognition and nostalgia carry a lot of weight.

Bottom line: Perrier’s seen better days.

3. La Croix

Parent/owner : National Beverage Corporation

: National Beverage Corporation Calories/serving : 0/12 fl oz.

: 0/12 fl oz. Introduced: 1980

You Say LaCroix, I Say La Crosse

Though its name makes it sound like some kind of highfalutin French beverage, LaCroix is a product of La Crosse, Wisconsin. Owned since 1992 by the National Beverage Corporation, LaCroix produces an extensive range of natural fruit-flavored sparkling waters, from lime and grapefruit to more unique options like passionfruit and tangerine. Initially popular in the U.S. Midwest, LaCroix has since expanded its reach to become a favorite of Millennials (1981-1996) across North America. LaCroix is currently the second most popular U.S. sparkling water brand, behind Sparkling ICE.

Bottom line: LaCroix needs to try harder.

4. Clearly Canadian

Parent/owner :

: Calories/serving : 0/12 oz.

: 0/12 oz. Introduced: 1987

Clearly Winning

Everybody loves a good comeback story, and Clearly Canadian’s got one! Introduced as a healthful alternative to soft drinks in 1987, Clearly Canadian sparkling water reigned supreme through the following decade and the early 2000s. However, poor management decisions and a thwarted coup left the grocery shelves barren of Clearly Canadian, which ceased production in 2009. Beloved by many, an Indiegogo campaign in 2015 convinced the company to give the brand another shot. This proved to be a splendid decision, as Clearly Canadian has regained its market share.

Bottom line: Everybody loves a happy ending.

5. Sparkling ICE

Parent/owner : Talking Rain

: Talking Rain Calories/serving : 12.0/12 fl oz.

: 12.0/12 fl oz. Introduced: 1992

More Than Water

Sparkling ICE, produced in Preston, Washington is a prominent brand that infuses its water with vitamins and minerals. Sparkling ICE also contains sucralose, a low-calorie sugar substitute, which makes this brand sweeter than its competitors. The sucralose also adds a few calories to this sparkling water, though not enough to blow your diet. Sparkling ICE + Caffeine was introduced in 2019, for those who require an energy boost, sans the sugar and calories present in many energy drinks. Sparkling ICE presently holds the number one position in the sparkling water market share.

Bottom line: Americans like their sparkling water on the sweet side.

6. Trader Joe’s

Parent/owner : Trader Joe’s

: Trader Joe’s Calories/serving : 0/12 fl oz.

: 0/12 fl oz. Introduced: Undetermined

Trader Joe’s Knows Water

I’m not precisely certain when Trader Joe’s started carrying their signature line of sparkling water, but I’m fairly certain that I purchased a bottle sometime after 1992, but before 2010. I purchased Trader Joe’s sparkling water on the regular, until I changed jobs, making Trader Joe’s runs impractical. Ounce for ounce TJ’s is every bit as favorable as its competitors but more affordable. The store continues to roll out new flavors, with the newest being Black Cherry Vanilla. Fun fact: The internet Reddit rumor mill is rife with speculation regarding the maker of TJ’s sparkling water. One Reddit user claimed to have found a Polar ( see #1) cap on his TJ’s water. Urban myth or true story?

7. Spindrift

Parent/owner : Bill Creelman

: Bill Creelman Calories/serving : 17 calories/12 0z.

: 17 calories/12 0z. Introduced: 2010

A Man With A Dream

Spindrift is a brand of sparkling water out of Newton, Massachusetts, owned by Bill Creelman. Wishing to break his diet soda habit and create a beverage that his children could enjoy, Creelman created Spindrift using healthful ingredients, like real fruit juice into its drinks. The company emphasizes transparency in its ingredient list, using only carbonated water and a small amount of real squeezed fruit or berry juice without any added sugars or sugar substitutes. As more information becomes available regarding the sinister properties of sugar, fruit juice-infused water is a fabulous alternative to sugary juice and soda.

8. Waterloo

Parent/owner : Flexis Capital

: Flexis Capital Calories/serving : 0/12 fl oz.

: 0/12 fl oz. Introduced: 2017

Waterloo: The Punniest Name

Introduced in 2017, Waterloo is one of the newer brands on the shelf. Based in Austin, Texas, Waterloo not only produces an exceptional product; the company is also dedicated to Earth stewardship, making its water in zero waste plants, packaged in 70% recycled materials, while focusing on the most efficient delivery systems. Still a relatively new product, Waterloo has not busted out too many fancy flavor fusions, beyond blueberry lemonade and cherry limeade, which are both exceptional. Definitely a sparkling water to try!

Bottom line: Waterloo has the cleverest name.

9. Bubly

Parent/owner : PepsiCo

: PepsiCo Calories/serving : 0/12 fl oz

: 0/12 fl oz Introduced: 2018

bubly, just bubly, and bubly bounce

From just bubly, their non-flavored sparkling water to bubly bounce, their caffeinated line introduced in 2021, bubbly has covered the bases in the sparkling water market. Manufactured by PepsiCo, bubbly (stylized lowercase branding) comes in an array of flavors, and each flavor has its own smile depicted on the colorful cans. The smiley cans go along with the brand’s no calories, no sweeteners, all smiles tagline. The marketing platform is fantastic – PepsiCo has deep pockets. From white-peach-ginger and blueberry-pomegranate to coconut-pineapple and key lime pie, bubbly has some interesting flavor combos. bubly, number 3 in the market is nipping at the heels of LaCroix.

bottom line: Money talks.

10. Good and Gather

Parent/owner : Target

: Target Calories/serving : 0/12 fl oz.

: 0/12 fl oz. Introduced: 2019

Right On Target

Good and Gather sparkling water is the newest kid on the block, rolled out along with over 2000 other products in 2019. Available exclusively at Target, Good and Gather sparkling water really sparkles in its flavor fusions from the caffeinated pear-hibiscus and blackberry mandarin offerings to the caffeine-free strawberry-mango and cucumber-mint, G and G has an adventurous, sophisticated palate. Good and Gather’s Caffeinated cherry cola sparkling water is another welcome addition to the sparkling water market.

Bottom line: Good and Gather is in it to win it. Strawberry-mango and cucumber-mint? Winning.

