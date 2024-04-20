Elon, It's Not Going To Work

Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) recently indicated it was pushing back ‘Model 2’ production in favor of pursuing a fully autonomous vehicle instead. But with a promise that’s been around the corner for a decade, a hit or miss product history, no major autonomy appetite from buyers today, and a major pull back in the EV industry today, it’s the wrong choice. Tesla should continue to build it’s autonomous technology while focusing on keeping Model Y and Model 3 production as efficient as possible.
