Elon, It's Not Going To Work

Austin Smith
Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) recently indicated it was pushing back ‘Model 2’ production in favor of pursuing a fully autonomous vehicle instead. But with a promise that’s been around the corner for a decade, a hit or miss product history, no major autonomy appetite from buyers today, and a major pull back in the EV industry today, it’s  the wrong choice. Tesla should continue to build it’s autonomous technology while focusing on keeping Model Y and Model 3 production as efficient as possible.

Transcript:

austin we just talked a little bit about tesla
and i wanted to get your opinion on the situation because with tesla right now
we have recent successes but we also have a massive pivot from the company
moving more towards self-driving and away from initiatives like the model 2.
so obviously tesla stock is down close to two-thirds from its peak
Are you in the camp that right now there’s some opportunity from the robo taxi initiative?
And also, could this potentially be something extremely disruptive to major companies like Uber that have been winners across recent years?
Sure.
Long term, I still love Tesla as a company and the products they make.
But with some of the storms we’re looking at right now,
I just feel like this pivot to an autonomous vehicle is not going to work.
This is a company that more than many others is just pure hit or miss.
There’s nothing in between.
You look at the Model Y, a brilliant vehicle, the best selling in the world, not just limited to EVs.
The Model S is also an absolutely brilliant vehicle,
but then you have the Cybertruck, which by all early reviews and early measures look like it’s going to be a bit of a flop.
The company also on the other flop side has not been able to make solar work.
So this is a company that really bifurcates.
an absolute grand slam win, like with the Model 3 and the Model Y,
or they’re an absolute flop.
And my concern with the current bet that they’re making on Optimus and Robotaxis is it’s way too early
and they’re just not…
They undeniably have the best technology, but nothing has been a day late and a dollar short
more than the promises of autonomy.
True autonomy, especially from Tesla, has been right around the corner for the better part of a decade.
And anybody that I know who’s ever driven in a Tesla and experienced their autonomy,
it’s impressive, but they all say the same thing.
I’ll try it with myself, but not with my kids in the car.
And that’s a low vote of confidence for a technology that you’re betting on the future.
Will they get there eventually? Maybe.
But I do not see the consumer appetite currently for a full autonomous vehicle.
And even if you can crack the nut on that technology and you can earn all of the consumer trust,
you still have the regulatory hurdle to get over, which who knows how long that could take.
It’s a patchwork of regulatory patterns.
You have 50 states to deal with.
You have highways.
You have local roads.
Personally, if I was in Tesla in Elon Musk’s shoes today,
I think you have to focus on making the Model 2 and a more affordable vehicle
and keeping Model 3 and Model Y production efficient to weather this storm
while you continue to work on autonomy.
But to shift so hard to a technology that the consumers have not indicated they’re ready to adopt and embrace fully,
I think it’s a mistake

