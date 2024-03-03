Countries with the Most Artillery Firepower

Artillery units have evolved significantly since World War II by technological advancement as well as military doctrine. Mobility is perhaps the most significant area of advancement as well as range, allowing for maneuverability to avoid counterattack and the ability to hit longer-range targets with more precision. Most modern militaries have a complement of these assets that support their troops when needed.

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict is the most recent battlefield to see the engagement of these artillery units. While Russia may have more artillery in its arsenal than any other country on the planet, Ukrainian forces have a formidable stock of their own that has been put to use. (These are the countries with the strongest support for Ukraine.)

Having a massive stock of artillery does not necessarily determine a country’s overall military strength in any given conflict, but it does help significantly in conflicts that are fought on the ground with troops.

To identify the countries with the most artillery units, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of artillery units in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, tanks and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.

As previously mentioned, the Russian military is in possession of the largest artillery arsenal in the world. This is comprised of over 14,000 towed and self-propelled units. In complement to these artillery units, Russia also has the largest tank army in the world with nearly 15,000 tanks at its disposal. For the Red Army it makes sense to have some of the largest ground forces on the planet, as Russia is the largest country in the world by square mileage, with at least one not-too-friendly neighbor. (Comparing Russia and NATO’s military strength.)

Here is a look at the countries with the most artillery in their arsenal: