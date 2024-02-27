This State Has the Worst Bridges in America

Several bridge closures and collapses made the news in the past year. For example, the Washington Bridge in East Providence, Rhode Island, was closed in December following an inspection that revealed damages. Similarly, the Route 20 bridge over Twenty Mile Creek in North East Township, Pennsylvania was closed due to safety concerns in January. And in southern Montana, a bridge collapsed and a train carrying hazardous materials derailed into a river last June. Of course, how safe bridges are differs by state.

To find the state with the worst bridges in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Libertarian Reason Foundation’s 27th Annual Highway Report, listing the states by their percentage of structurally deficient bridges, ranking from the lowest to the highest percentage. The overall rank of the state’s highway system is from 1 — the best, to 50 — the worst and is a measure of 13 categories, including urban and rural pavement condition, deficient bridges, traffic fatalities, spending per mile, and administrative costs per mile of highway. All data is from the report except for each state’s most impressive bridge, which came from Love Exploring.

The Reason Foundation report found that nationwide, the condition of highway bridges improved slightly in 2021 from 2020. Of the 617,008 highway bridges considered, 7.02% were rated structurally deficient for 2021.

While the best states — Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and Delaware — reported less than 2% of their bridges as structurally deficient, West Virginia reported a whopping 20.37% of its bridges as structurally deficient. Close behind were Iowa, Rhode Island, and South Dakota with over 17% of their bridges structurally deficient. In all, nine states reported over 10% of bridges structurally deficient. On the plus side, 39 states reported at least some improvement in the percentage of structurally deficient bridges between 2020 and 2021.

It is important to note that the measure capital and bridge disbursements — or the costs to build new, and widen existing, highways and bridges — is ranked by the adjusted ratio, which is the disbursement per lane-mile divided by the expected disbursement per lane-mile.