Lawmakers Who Broke With Their Party on Student Debt Relief

Trailing only mortgages, student loans account for the second largest share of consumer debt in the United States. Student debt has more than doubled in the U.S. since 2010, and according to the Federal Reserve, Americans now collectively hold nearly $1.8 trillion in unpaid student loans. Among those burdened with student debt, the average balance is estimated to be around $40,500 — and for many, such debt could be a lifetime burden.

For most Democrats on Capitol Hill, as well as President Joe Biden, ballooning student loan debt represents a threat to financial security for millions of Americans. It may also signal looming risks in the financial sector. Similar to the housing bubble that contributed to the Great Recession, if delinquency rates rise, student loan asset-backed securities could trigger a systemic economic crisis.

Solutions to the problem have, so far, proved elusive. In July 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program. In the wake of the 6-3 ruling, Biden launched the Saving on a Valuable Education plan, or SAVE, which sets caps on interest accrual and lowers monthly payments for eligible borrowers. (Here is a look at the most expensive colleges in America.)

According to the Biden administration, SAVE will cost taxpayers $156 billion over the next 10 years, but the Congressional Budget Office estimates the bill will be closer to $230 billion. Citing opposition to deficit spending, among other grievances, House Republicans introduced H.J. Res. 88, a resolution to overturn the SAVE plan, and on Dec. 7, 2023, the measure passed the House by a 21 vote margin.

As is often the case, lawmakers largely voted down party lines. There were some notable exceptions, however, and had more Democratic lawmakers been present, or adopted the party position, the measure would not have made it out of the chamber.

Using voting record data from the Office of the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives, 24/7 Wall St. identified the lawmakers who broke with party leadership on student debt relief. Our list includes all 36 House members who did not vote on the resolution, or who voted with the opposition party.

Among the 36 congressional representatives on this list, 24 are Democrats and 12 are Republicans. While the vast majority of these lawmakers did not vote on this issue, two voted against their party, and both were Democrats.

The resolution to overturn Biden’s student debt relief plan is now scheduled to move through the U.S. Senate. Of course, should H.J. Res. 88 make it out of the senate chamber, President Biden is widely expected to veto the legislation and keep the SAVE plan intact. (Here is a look at the most partisan issues in American politics.)