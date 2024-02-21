The Most Expensive Colleges in America

In today’s digital world, where artificial intelligence is projected to replace many jobs, the higher education system is more scrutinized than ever. While long-term tuition has been rising, because of the recent rampant inflation, the cost of attending college has actually declined after adjusting for inflation compared to a decade ago. Still, getting a higher education is not cheap.

In the 2023-24 school year, average estimated budgets (tuition and fees, housing and food, and allowances for books and supplies, transportation and other personal expenses) for full-time undergraduate students range from $28,840 for public four-year in-state students to $46,730 for public four-year out-of-state students and $60,420 for private nonprofit four-year students, according to the College Board 2023 report Trends in College Pricing and Student Aid.

This is the sticker price, which takes into account every cost component, including annual tuition fees, cost of room, board, books, and even library card fees or parking permits, among others. However, most students will pay the net price, which also considers all financial aid offered to students, including grants, scholarships, and education tax benefits. The net price of attending college in 2023-24 is estimated at an average of $20,310 at public colleges and of $34,790 at private colleges. (Here are The 50 Hardest Colleges and Universities to Get Into, Ranked.)

To determine the 50 most expensive colleges in the United States, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on average annual net price from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics. Colleges and universities were ranked based on average annual net price – the annual cost of tuition, books, room and board, minus any financial aid – for full-time, first-time degree-seeking undergraduate students who received grant or scholarship aid in the 2021-22 school year — the most recent year of data available. Only public and private nonprofit schools that predominantly grant bachelor’s degrees and had at least 1,000 undergraduates enrolled in fall 2022 were considered.

All the schools on the list are private nonprofit institutions. They start at an average net price of just over $39,000 for Pitzer College in Claremont, California, and end with Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida, which costs over $55,000 annually to attend. In 25 of the 50 most expensive colleges, the most popular field of study is business management and administrative services.

In 32 schools on the list, the acceptance rate is 50% or over. Eight schools have acceptance rates below 40%. The hardest school to get accepted to on the list is Tulane University of Louisiana in New Orleans, with an 11% acceptance rate. The private research university is rated A+ overall by Niche, a school ranking provider. (These are The Hardest College To Get Into In Every State.)

The average amount of student loans awarded to full-time first-time undergraduates among the schools on the list ranges from about $4,100 among students at Dominican University of California in San Rafael to over $17,000 among students at Berklee College of Music in Boston.