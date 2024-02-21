The Most Expensive Colleges in America

In today’s digital world, where artificial intelligence is projected to replace many jobs, the higher education system is more scrutinized than ever. While long-term tuition has been rising, because of the recent rampant inflation, the cost of attending college has actually declined after adjusting for inflation compared to a decade ago. Still, getting a higher education is not cheap.
In the 2023-24 school year, average estimated budgets (tuition and fees, housing and food, and allowances for books and supplies, transportation and other personal expenses) for full-time undergraduate students range from $28,840 for public four-year in-state students to $46,730 for public four-year out-of-state students and $60,420 for private nonprofit four-year students, according to the College Board 2023 report Trends in College Pricing and Student Aid.
This is the sticker price, which takes into account every cost component, including annual tuition fees, cost of room, board, books, and even library card fees or parking permits, among others. However, most students will pay the net price, which also considers all financial aid offered to students, including grants, scholarships, and education tax benefits. The net price of attending college in 2023-24 is estimated at an average of $20,310 at public colleges and of $34,790 at private colleges. (Here are The 50 Hardest Colleges and Universities to Get Into, Ranked.)
To determine the 50 most expensive colleges in the United States, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on average annual net price from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics. Colleges and universities were ranked based on average annual net price – the annual cost of tuition, books, room and board, minus any financial aid – for full-time, first-time degree-seeking undergraduate students who received grant or scholarship aid in the 2021-22 school year — the most recent year of data available. Only public and private nonprofit schools that predominantly grant bachelor’s degrees and had at least 1,000 undergraduates enrolled in fall 2022 were considered.
All the schools on the list are private nonprofit institutions. They start at an average net price of just over $39,000 for Pitzer College in Claremont, California, and end with Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida, which costs over $55,000 annually to attend. In 25 of the 50 most expensive colleges, the most popular field of study is business management and administrative services.
In 32 schools on the list, the acceptance rate is 50% or over. Eight schools have acceptance rates below 40%. The hardest school to get accepted to on the list is Tulane University of Louisiana in New Orleans, with an 11% acceptance rate. The private research university is rated A+ overall by Niche, a school ranking provider. (These are The Hardest College To Get Into In Every State.)
The average amount of student loans awarded to full-time first-time undergraduates among the schools on the list ranges from about $4,100 among students at Dominican University of California in San Rafael to over $17,000 among students at Berklee College of Music in Boston.
50. Pitzer College (Pitzer|Pfizer|PZ|PTZ|PIT)
- Location: Claremont, California
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $39,809
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $4,829
- Percent admitted, 2022: 18%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,212
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
49. Whitman College
- Location: Walla Walla, Washington
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $39,935
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $6,438
- Percent admitted, 2022: 48%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,493
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
48. Bucknell University
- Location: Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $39,965
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $11,397
- Percent admitted, 2022: 33%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 3,747
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
47. Eckerd College
- Location: Saint Petersburg, Florida
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $40,119
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $11,150
- Percent admitted, 2022: 65%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,993
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
46. High Point University (HPU)
- Location: High Point, North Carolina
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $40,221
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $12,079
- Percent admitted, 2022: 79%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 5,036
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
45. Bryant University
- Location: Smithfield, Rhode Island
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $40,361
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $13,242
- Percent admitted, 2022: 69%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 3,204
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
44. Union College
- Location: Schenectady, New York
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $41,136
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $8,270
- Percent admitted, 2022: 47%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 2,107
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
43. University of Puget Sound
- Location: Tacoma, Washington
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $41,363
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $7,519
- Percent admitted, 2022: 83%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,712
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
42. American University
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $41,369
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $9,129
- Percent admitted, 2022: 41%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 7,917
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
41. Elon University
- Location: Elon, North Carolina
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $41,527
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $9,977
- Percent admitted, 2022: 74%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 6,337
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
40. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (R-HIT|RHIT|Rose Polytechnic)
- Location: Terre Haute, Indiana
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $41,678
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $12,038
- Percent admitted, 2022: 73%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 2,169
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
39. Stevens Institute of Technology (Stevens)
- Location: Hoboken, New Jersey
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $41,689
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $10,599
- Percent admitted, 2022: 46%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 4,070
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
38. University of Denver (DU, Colorado Seminary)
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $42,423
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $7,961
- Percent admitted, 2022: 78%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 6,151
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
37. The University of the Arts (UArts)
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $42,467
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $12,846
- Percent admitted, 2022: 80%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,170
- Most popular field of study: Visual and performing arts
36. George Washington University (GWU|GW)
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $42,723
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $10,893
- Percent admitted, 2022: 49%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 11,482
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
35. Sarah Lawrence College
- Location: Bronxville, New York
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $42,781
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $9,120
- Percent admitted, 2022: 50%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,462
- Most popular field of study: Liberal Arts and Humanities
34. University of San Francisco
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $42,953
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $9,671
- Percent admitted, 2022: 71%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 6,018
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
33. Kenyon College
- Location: Gambier, Ohio
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $43,044
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $7,029
- Percent admitted, 2022: 34%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,885
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
32. Connecticut College
- Location: New London, Connecticut
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $43,220
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $9,595
- Percent admitted, 2022: 40%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,948
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
31. Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA)
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $43,545
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $9,965
- Percent admitted, 2022: 80%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,403
- Most popular field of study: Visual and performing arts
30. Syracuse University
- Location: Syracuse, New York
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $43,651
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $10,986
- Percent admitted, 2022: 52%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 15,421
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
29. Scripps College
- Location: Claremont, California
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $43,923
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $5,351
- Percent admitted, 2022: 28%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,080
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
28. Fordham University
- Location: Bronx, New York
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $43,943
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $9,406
- Percent admitted, 2022: 54%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 10,098
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
27. Providence College
- Location: Providence, Rhode Island
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $43,970
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $9,247
- Percent admitted, 2022: 53%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 3,996
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
26. Texas Christian University (TCU)
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $44,190
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $14,299
- Percent admitted, 2022: 56%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 10,523
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
25. Bentley University (Bentley)
- Location: Waltham, Massachusetts
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $44,233
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $11,610
- Percent admitted, 2022: 58%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 4,131
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
24. Occidental College (Oxy)
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $44,853
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $8,272
- Percent admitted, 2022: 39%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,942
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
23. Chapman University
- Location: Orange, California
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $45,033
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $7,312
- Percent admitted, 2022: 73%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 7,869
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
22. Southern Methodist University (SMU)
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $45,094
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $12,369
- Percent admitted, 2022: 52%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 7,056
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
21. Sacred Heart University (SHU)
- Location: Fairfield, Connecticut
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $45,280
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $12,381
- Percent admitted, 2022: 66%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 6,782
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
20. Brandeis University
- Location: Waltham, Massachusetts
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $45,565
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $7,017
- Percent admitted, 2022: 39%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 3,687
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
19. Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD)
- Location: Savannah, Georgia
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $45,976
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $13,317
- Percent admitted, 2022: 82%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 13,582
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
18. Baylor University
- Location: Waco, Texas
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $45,988
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $14,404
- Percent admitted, 2022: 46%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 15,213
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
17. Fairfield University
- Location: Fairfield, Connecticut
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $46,065
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $9,262
- Percent admitted, 2022: 52%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 4,757
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
16. Oberlin College
- Location: Oberlin, Ohio
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $46,462
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $5,013
- Percent admitted, 2022: 35%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 2,986
- Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences
15. Berklee College of Music
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $46,873
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $17,737
- Percent admitted, 2022: 54%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 7,499
- Most popular field of study: Education
14. Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)
- Location: Worcester, Massachusetts
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $46,876
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $14,168
- Percent admitted, 2022: 57%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 5,246
- Most popular field of study: Engineering
13. Pratt Institute-Main (Pratt Institute)
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $47,326
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $9,490
- Percent admitted, 2022: 50%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 3,934
- Most popular field of study: Education
12. Pepperdine University
- Location: Malibu, California
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $47,804
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $8,440
- Percent admitted, 2022: 49%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 3,662
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
11. California College of the Arts
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $47,862
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $10,631
- Percent admitted, 2022: 76%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,145
- Most popular field of study: Visual and performing arts
10. Otis College of Art and Design (Otis Art Institute, Otis Parsons, Otis/Parsons)
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $48,198
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $8,042
- Percent admitted, 2022: 83%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,268
- Most popular field of study: Visual and performing arts
9. Dominican University of California (DUofC)
- Location: San Rafael, California
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $49,907
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $4,151
- Percent admitted, 2022: 93%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,139
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
8. Tulane University of Louisiana (Tulane University)
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $50,263
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $8,283
- Percent admitted, 2022: 11%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 8,785
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
7. Santa Clara University (SCU)
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $50,551
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $7,778
- Percent admitted, 2022: 52%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 6,115
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
6. Emerson College (Emerson)
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $51,432
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $12,551
- Percent admitted, 2022: 43%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 4,155
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
5. Loyola Marymount University
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $52,815
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $8,634
- Percent admitted, 2022: 41%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 7,299
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
4. Art Center College of Design
- Location: Pasadena, California
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $53,617
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $7,458
- Percent admitted, 2022: 71%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 2,135
- Most popular field of study: Visual and performing arts
3. School of the Art Institute of Chicago
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $53,923
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $10,796
- Percent admitted, 2022: 79%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 2,819
- Most popular field of study: Education
2. The New School (New School University; Parsons The New School for Design; New School for Social Research; Eugene Lang College; Mannes College; The New School for Drama; The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music; The New School for Public Engagement)
- Location: New York, New York
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $55,480
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $10,379
- Percent admitted, 2022: 57%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 7,171
- Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services
1. Ringling College of Art and Design (Ringling College)
- Location: Sarasota, Florida
- Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $55,752
- Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $10,619
- Percent admitted, 2022: 65%
- Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,705
- Most popular field of study: Visual and performing arts
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.