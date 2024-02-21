Special Report

The Most Expensive Colleges in America

Higher Education
Melly Alazraki
Published:

In today’s digital world, where artificial intelligence is projected to replace many jobs, the higher education system is more scrutinized than ever. While long-term tuition has been rising, because of the recent rampant inflation, the cost of attending college has actually declined after adjusting for inflation compared to a decade ago. Still, getting a higher education is not cheap.

In the 2023-24 school year, average estimated budgets (tuition and fees, housing and food, and allowances for books and supplies, transportation and other personal expenses) for full-time undergraduate students range from $28,840 for public four-year in-state students to $46,730 for public four-year out-of-state students and $60,420 for private nonprofit four-year students, according to the College Board 2023 report Trends in College Pricing and Student Aid.

This is the sticker price, which takes into account every cost component, including annual tuition fees, cost of room, board, books, and even library card fees or parking permits, among others. However, most students will pay the net price, which also considers all financial aid offered to students, including grants, scholarships, and education tax benefits. The net price of attending college in 2023-24 is estimated at an average of $20,310 at public colleges and of $34,790 at private colleges. (Here are The 50 Hardest Colleges and Universities to Get Into, Ranked.)

To determine the 50 most expensive colleges in the United States, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on average annual net price from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics. Colleges and universities were ranked based on average annual net price – the annual cost of tuition, books, room and board, minus any financial aid – for full-time, first-time degree-seeking undergraduate students who received grant or scholarship aid in the 2021-22 school year — the most recent year of data available. Only public and private nonprofit schools that predominantly grant bachelor’s degrees and had at least 1,000 undergraduates enrolled in fall 2022 were considered.

All the schools on the list are private nonprofit institutions. They start at an average net price of just over $39,000 for Pitzer College in Claremont, California, and end with Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida, which costs over $55,000 annually to attend. In 25 of the 50 most expensive colleges, the most popular field of study is business management and administrative services.

In 32 schools on the list, the acceptance rate is 50% or over. Eight schools have acceptance rates below 40%. The hardest school to get accepted to on the list is Tulane University of Louisiana in New Orleans, with an 11% acceptance rate. The private research university is rated A+ overall by Niche, a school ranking provider. (These are The Hardest College To Get Into In Every State.)

The average amount of student loans awarded to full-time first-time undergraduates among the schools on the list ranges from about $4,100 among students at Dominican University of California in San Rafael to over $17,000 among students at Berklee College of Music in Boston.

50. Pitzer College (Pitzer|Pfizer|PZ|PTZ|PIT)

  • Location: Claremont, California
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $39,809
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $4,829
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 18%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,212
  • Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences

49. Whitman College

  • Location: Walla Walla, Washington
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $39,935
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $6,438
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 48%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,493
  • Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences

48. Bucknell University

  • Location: Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $39,965
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $11,397
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 33%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 3,747
  • Most popular field of study: Engineering

47. Eckerd College

Silhouette of graduate against sun shining
  • Location: Saint Petersburg, Florida
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $40,119
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $11,150
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 65%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,993
  • Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences

46. High Point University (HPU)

  • Location: High Point, North Carolina
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $40,221
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $12,079
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 79%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 5,036
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

45. Bryant University

  • Location: Smithfield, Rhode Island
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $40,361
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $13,242
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 69%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 3,204
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

44. Union College

  • Location: Schenectady, New York
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $41,136
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $8,270
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 47%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 2,107
  • Most popular field of study: Engineering

43. University of Puget Sound

  • Location: Tacoma, Washington
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $41,363
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $7,519
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 83%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,712
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

42. American University

Graduate study abroad program to broaden learner's world view, education concept Graduation cap, foreign books on a table, depicting students attempt to study from a distance or learning from home.
  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $41,369
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $9,129
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 41%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 7,917
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

41. Elon University

  • Location: Elon, North Carolina
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $41,527
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $9,977
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 74%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 6,337
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

40. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (R-HIT|RHIT|Rose Polytechnic)

  • Location: Terre Haute, Indiana
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $41,678
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $12,038
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 73%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 2,169
  • Most popular field of study: Engineering

39. Stevens Institute of Technology (Stevens)

  • Location: Hoboken, New Jersey
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $41,689
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $10,599
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 46%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 4,070
  • Most popular field of study: Engineering

38. University of Denver (DU, Colorado Seminary)

  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $42,423
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $7,961
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 78%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 6,151
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

37. The University of the Arts (UArts)

  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $42,467
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $12,846
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 80%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,170
  • Most popular field of study: Visual and performing arts

36. George Washington University (GWU|GW)

  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $42,723
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $10,893
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 49%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 11,482
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

35. Sarah Lawrence College

  • Location: Bronxville, New York
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $42,781
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $9,120
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 50%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,462
  • Most popular field of study: Liberal Arts and Humanities

34. University of San Francisco

  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $42,953
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $9,671
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 71%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 6,018
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

33. Kenyon College

  • Location: Gambier, Ohio
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $43,044
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $7,029
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 34%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,885
  • Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences

32. Connecticut College

  • Location: New London, Connecticut
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $43,220
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $9,595
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 40%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,948
  • Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences

31. Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA)

  • Location: Baltimore, Maryland
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $43,545
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $9,965
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 80%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,403
  • Most popular field of study: Visual and performing arts

30. Syracuse University

  • Location: Syracuse, New York
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $43,651
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $10,986
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 52%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 15,421
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

29. Scripps College

shot of graduation hats during commencement success graduates of the university, Concept education congratulation. Graduation Ceremony ,Congratulated the graduates in University.
  • Location: Claremont, California
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $43,923
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $5,351
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 28%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,080
  • Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences

28. Fordham University

  • Location: Bronx, New York
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $43,943
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $9,406
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 54%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 10,098
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

27. Providence College

  • Location: Providence, Rhode Island
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $43,970
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $9,247
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 53%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 3,996
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

26. Texas Christian University (TCU)

  • Location: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $44,190
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $14,299
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 56%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 10,523
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

25. Bentley University (Bentley)

  • Location: Waltham, Massachusetts
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $44,233
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $11,610
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 58%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 4,131
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

24. Occidental College (Oxy)

  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $44,853
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $8,272
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 39%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,942
  • Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences

23. Chapman University

  • Location: Orange, California
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $45,033
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $7,312
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 73%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 7,869
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

22. Southern Methodist University (SMU)

  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $45,094
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $12,369
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 52%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 7,056
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

21. Sacred Heart University (SHU)

Sacred Heart v UNC
  • Location: Fairfield, Connecticut
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $45,280
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $12,381
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 66%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 6,782
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

20. Brandeis University

  • Location: Waltham, Massachusetts
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $45,565
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $7,017
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 39%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 3,687
  • Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences

19. Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD)

  • Location: Savannah, Georgia
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $45,976
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $13,317
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 82%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 13,582
  • Most popular field of study: Engineering

18. Baylor University

  • Location: Waco, Texas
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $45,988
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $14,404
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 46%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 15,213
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

17. Fairfield University

Connecticut Students Taken Hostage
  • Location: Fairfield, Connecticut
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $46,065
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $9,262
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 52%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 4,757
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

16. Oberlin College

  • Location: Oberlin, Ohio
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $46,462
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $5,013
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 35%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 2,986
  • Most popular field of study: Biological Sciences/Life Sciences

15. Berklee College of Music

  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $46,873
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $17,737
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 54%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 7,499
  • Most popular field of study: Education

14. Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)

  • Location: Worcester, Massachusetts
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $46,876
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $14,168
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 57%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 5,246
  • Most popular field of study: Engineering

13. Pratt Institute-Main (Pratt Institute)

Academic College Degree Education Insight Concept
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $47,326
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $9,490
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 50%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 3,934
  • Most popular field of study: Education

12. Pepperdine University

  • Location: Malibu, California
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $47,804
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $8,440
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 49%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 3,662
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

11. California College of the Arts

Montgomery Building, California College of the Arts by edwardhblake
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $47,862
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $10,631
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 76%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,145
  • Most popular field of study: Visual and performing arts

10. Otis College of Art and Design (Otis Art Institute, Otis Parsons, Otis/Parsons)

Otis College of Art and Design by Jeremy Miles
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $48,198
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $8,042
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 83%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,268
  • Most popular field of study: Visual and performing arts

9. Dominican University of California (DUofC)

  • Location: San Rafael, California
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $49,907
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $4,151
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 93%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,139
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

8. Tulane University of Louisiana (Tulane University)

  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $50,263
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $8,283
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 11%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 8,785
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

7. Santa Clara University (SCU)

  • Location: Santa Clara, California
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $50,551
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $7,778
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 52%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 6,115
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

6. Emerson College (Emerson)

  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $51,432
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $12,551
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 43%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 4,155
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

5. Loyola Marymount University

  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $52,815
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $8,634
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 41%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 7,299
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

4. Art Center College of Design

  • Location: Pasadena, California
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $53,617
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $7,458
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 71%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 2,135
  • Most popular field of study: Visual and performing arts

3. School of the Art Institute of Chicago

  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $53,923
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $10,796
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 79%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 2,819
  • Most popular field of study: Education

2. The New School (New School University; Parsons The New School for Design; New School for Social Research; Eugene Lang College; Mannes College; The New School for Drama; The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music; The New School for Public Engagement)

  • Location: New York, New York
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $55,480
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $10,379
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 57%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 7,171
  • Most popular field of study: Business Management and Administrative Services

1. Ringling College of Art and Design (Ringling College)

Graphic designer work on computer laptop and with graphic drawing pen while brainstorming unique design with professional graphic team in modern digital studio workplace. Panorama shot. Scrutinize
  • Location: Sarasota, Florida
  • Avg. annual net price, 2021-22: $55,752
  • Avg. amount of student loan, 2021-22: $10,619
  • Percent admitted, 2022: 65%
  • Undergraduate enrollment, fall 2022: 1,705
  • Most popular field of study: Visual and performing arts

